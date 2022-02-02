Prep Football: Menomonie's Styer signs with Concordia-St. Paul

Once Reed Styer saw what Concordia University-St. Paul had to offer, he knew it was the place for him.

The Menomonie senior put pen to paper on Wednesday to sign his letter of intent to continue playing football in college with the Golden Bears.

Styer signed in front of family, friends and teammates as the quarterback will take his talents to the next level at Concordia-St. Paul, a Division II school based out of St. Paul, Minnesota that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“It feels pretty good," Styer said of signing. "There’s a lot of work I put in these last four years, a lot of time in football that is paying off today.”

The 6-foot-5 quarterback is coming off a strong final season with the Mustangs last fall, throwing for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding three touchdowns on the ground in helping Menomonie win a Big Rivers Conference championship and reach the Division 2 state quarterfinals.

“Everything that I’ve heard about him since the first time his name came up even talking with coach (Joe) LaBuda when he (Styer) was a sophomore, he talked about Reed was a great young man, hard worker, just everything you want as a leader on your team," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said of Styer.

Styer said he made his decision when he took his official visit to Concordia-St. Paul in December and liked what the school was about and the people there.

“I think the people at Concordia there’s a really good staff, a really good closeness that carries over that’s similar to this high school that I like to play with and I’ll be excited for the next four or five years," Styer said.

The Golden Bears team has a notable Menomonie influence with three former Mustangs on the squad with Rhett Sheehan, Kaleb Kazmarek and Brock Thornton.

Styer said he's wanted to be a football player since he was eight or nine years old and initially had dreams of playing in the National Football League. As he got older, he changed those goals to wanting to play at the college level and the first time he met LaBuda, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer told Styer he had what it took to play at the next level. Styer's senior season for the Mustangs was a memorable one, including rallying from a 22-0 halftime deficit to stun DeForest 29-25 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, a memory Styer said was his favorite of the season. It was Styer's 10-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left that put the Mustangs on top.

Styer was voted a team captain by his teammates, earned WFCA Academic All-State honors in addition to being selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team last fall and was a true leader for the Mustangs on and off the field.

“You could see by the show of support today by basically the entire football team being here…he’s the next in line here and Menomonie’s been pretty fortunate to have some pretty good quarterbacks over the last 10-15 years and I think our younger guys will see what hard work does and how hopefully in the future maybe one of those guys will be signing also on signing day," Sinz said.

Now Styer takes his place as the latest player from the powerhouse Mustang program to take their game to college.

“He wants to be great in whatever he does and whether it’s in the field or the classroom he will put the time in to get to that next level," Sinz said. "He’s a guy you want as part of your program and you can’t say that about every kid. He’s one that makes all the right decisions.”

