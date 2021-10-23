Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Menomonie, Boyceville win openers

The Menomonie and Boyceville football teams started their respective postseason journeys with wins on Friday evening.

The Mustangs earned a 33-6 win over Monona Grove in their Division 2 opener while the Bulldogs went on the road to knock off Cumberland in a Division 6 matchup.

Menomonie (9-1) advances to host DeForest on Friday evening while Boyceville (8-2) plays at top seed Durand.

Nicholas Haviland and Parker Schultz ran for 71 and 70 yards, respectively, in a balanced effort for Menomonie in its win. Haviland found the end zone twice while Steele Schaefer added 65 yards and a score as the Mustangs ran for 249 yards on 47 carries. Quarterback Reed Styer was efficient through the air with five completions on 10 attempts for81 yards and touchdown tosses to Lucas Smith and Sam Anderson.

Styer's 11-yard scoring toss to Smith with 13 seconds left in the first half helped the Mustangs take a 19-6 lead into the break before Haviland and Schaefer added short scoring runs in the second half. Defensively the second-seeded Mustangs held seven seed Monona Grove (6-4) to just 187 yards of total offense.

Boyceville slowed down a high-flying Beavers team that won its first eight games of the season, limiting Cumberland to 212 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs trailed 14-8 at the break but scored on its first two possessions of the second half to take possession while the defense held Cumberland out of the end zone for the final six drives of the game.

Ira Bialzik found Jacob Granley for a 24-yard touchdown pass and Bialzik added a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Braden Roemhild broke free on a 50-yard scoring run in the first quarter to answer Cumberland's first touchdown. Tyler Dormanen ran for 74 yards on 12 carries, Bash Nielson had 54 yards on 14 carries and Roemhild had 51 yards on four carries on the ground for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs.

Wow. What a game," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "Not very many people gave us a chance to win this game. Our players were confident though. We knew if we did our job we would be in a position at the end of the game to win. We had numerous opportunities to go up by multiple scores, but we just had a hard time hanging on to the ball. I have never seen so many fumbles on our part. But, we didn't let that bring us down.

"If someone made a physical or mental mistake they had the whole team behind them to pick them up and get them ready for the next play. I have been waiting for this fire the whole year. Tonight we played as one and it was great to see."

Menomonie is back at Don and Nona Williams Stadium on Friday to host the Norskies after DeForest beat New Richmond 35-14. DeForest (9-1) finished second to Waunakee in the Large Badger Conference standings during the regular season and is led offensively by quarterback Mason Keyes (1,627 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and running back Cale Drinka (1,206 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns). Drinka ran for 207 yards and three scores in the playoff win. The winner moves on to face the winner of River Falls at Waunkee in the third round.

Boyceville is back on the road to face the Panthers after Durand routed fellow Cloverbelt Conference school Fall Creek 53-26 to start the postseason. Durand (9-1) is led offensively by standout running backs Simon Bauer (2,351 rushing yards, 34 touchdowns) and Dawson Hartung (803 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns). The Panthers finished second to unbeaten Eau Claire Regis in the conference standings during the regular season. The winner moves on to battle the victor from the Unity at Grantsburg matchup in the third round.

