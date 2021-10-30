Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Menomonie overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to stun DeForest

The Menomonie football team was down.

But not out.

The Mustangs staged a comeback for the ages on Friday evening, overcoming a 22-0 halftime deficit to beat DeForest 29-25 in a Division 2 second round playoff matchup at Williams Stadium.

Menomonie advances to play at top-seeded Waunakee in the quarterfinals after outlasting River Falls in overtime 27-24 on Saturday afternoon

Reed Styer's 10-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds to go put the Mustangs in front for the first time before the defense closed out the triumph. Brooks Brewer had a team-high 121 yards rushing including a 43-yard touchdown with 6:47 left in the fourth to break the Mustangs within three at 25-22. Nicholas Haviland ran for 68 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns of 10 and three yards to help the team cut into what was a 22-point hole at the break. Menomonie ran for 251 yards on 49 carries as a team with Steele Schaefer (29 yards) and Parker Schultz (24 yards) also adding to the cause.

Styer completed 7-of-15 passes for 123 yards and an interceptions in the win.

Brody Hartig ran for 22 yards and two scores — one in each quarter of the first half — and Mason Keyes added a 66-yard touchdown pass to Max Weisbrod in the second quarter for DeForest. Weisbrod had 98 receiving yards on four catches to lead the Norskies.

Durand 38, Boyceville 19

At Durand, the Panthers pulled away to a Division 6 second round playoff victory over the Bulldogs.

Ira Bialzik completed 11-of-19 passes for 210 passing yards and two scores for Boyceville. Caden Wold caught both scores and overall had four catches for 144 yards in a big night through the air. Bash Nielson added 66 rushing yards on 14 carries as Boyceville and Durand traded touchdowns on the first four possessions of the game.

Simon Bauer had 162 rushing yards and four touchdown runs on 22 carries for Durand, who advances to host Unity in the quarterfinals.

"Pride, determination and heart. Those three words sum up this team," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "They believed they could go in to Durand and win. We had our chances tonight and I think we had Durand worried for three quarters. Durand made some mistakes and we just couldn’t capitalize on them. In the playoffs when the opposition has miscues you have to use that to your advantage. Unfortunately, tonight we couldn’t do that. I am proud of how this team battled tonight. Besides one long run we contained the number one rusher in the state. We held a powerful offense to less yards than us."

Boyceville outgained Durand in total yardage by a 306-299 margin but the Panthers scored had three straight scores after an even start to put some distance on to achieve the victory.

"This team has more heart than any team I know," Roemhild said. "We preach family. This team has become a family this year and despite the outcome they will always remember this season. These seniors have been with me for three years now. As sophomores a lot of them had to play and we took it on the chin only winning two games. They made sure that wasn’t going to happen again and over the next two years they were able to put together back to back winning seasons, make the playoffs both years and have a combined two-year record of 15-4.

"They started something that we plan on continuing for a long time."

