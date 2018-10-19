The WIAA football playoffs kick off on Friday evening, and the postseason is a familiar place for a number of area teams.
Menomonie owns the state’s longest consecutive postseason appearance streak at 29 years in a row.
One county over in Chippewa County, both Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd added to their impressive streaks this season entering Friday’s playoff openers.
But what goes into putting together such a streak? The answer is a lot of things, a primary reason why it’s so difficult to accomplish.
Continuity
If you look at any program that has a sustained record of success you will more than likely find continuity among the coaching staff. Bloomer coach John Post is in his 15th year leading the Blackhawks and his team is making its 15th straight trip to the playoffs. Bloomer has won at least one playoff game in 10 of the previous 11 years and advanced a game away from the Division 4 state title game in 2011.
Post has a number of coaches on his staff that have been at his side throughout his tenure, making it easier to be consistent in the year-to-year approach.
“I’ve had three or four guys with me for 15 years and that does help a lot,” Post said. “People and players have to accept roles and we all have what I feel are our roles. You put people who are better than you around you and you’ll be a good coach.”
Ditto for Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda and Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig, who each have long-tenured assistants that serve key roles on the teams. But it’s not just having those coaches on staff. LaBuda says it’s important to let those coaches do their thing and not overmanage every aspect of the team.
“One guy can’t do it,” LaBuda said. “You have to have a great coaching staff and you’ve got to try to keep that coaching staff together. That’s a big part of what we’ve been able to do is keep pretty much the same coaches through the years and let those coaches coach. You aren’t going to keep them if you don’t let those guys do their thing.”
That continuity leads to consistency, another thing LaBuda says is needed for prolonged success.
“Winning is a byproduct of doing things right and not having quick fixes,” LaBuda said. “You’ve got to make decisions for the long haul.”
The kids
And of course, success comes from having players that are willing to work. Teams that continually have success provide an up-close example to younger players of the time and effort it takes to be successful.
“It’s takes hard work year round by the players and the coaches to make sure the team is always improving and getting better,” Koenig said. “It really just takes the focus by the players to realize every season is a work in progress. It’s not a matter of how the first game goes, it’s not a matter of how the second game goes now, it’s a matter of just trying to improve each and every game. That’s always been focus here (at Stanley-Boyd) regardless of the record of the team.”
LaBuda has 305-56 record during his tenure at Menomonie and the program also has seven state finals appearances and five state championships during its prolific postseason run, turning out no shortage of top-level talent during that time. Currently the Mustangs have a bevy of players at the collegiate level, including University of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and University of Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke, linebacker Mason Platter and offensive lineman Alex Fenton.
The Mustangs haven’t had those elite talents every year, but the team focuses on player development with homegrown kids and year in and year out the results have come.
“It takes a lot of things for it to be successful,” LaBuda said. “You have to have really good assistant coaches and you have to have kids that are willing to work, because you’re not going to have great talent every year. If you look at our program we haven’t been a flash in the pan that every once in a while (is great) because we have a bunch of talented kids. I think that’s the thing, we’ve stood the test of time having the longest streak in state history.”
“Teams don’t always have these fantastic teams, but they have a program and the program keeps churning out a decent product if things are going well,” Post said.
Stanley-Boyd is in the playoffs for a ninth year in a row. During that time the Orioles have won one state championship and won at least two postseason games on five occasions. Overall the program has made 27 prior playoff appearances with six state championship appearances and three titles. Those lengthy runs mean additional weeks of practice for young players.
“We love the fact that we’ve had the playoff opportunities because we don’t lose sight of the fact that our guys are getting another week of practice in, compared to some of the schools in our league that don’t get that opportunity,” Koenig said. “You look at some of the times we’ve made it to level four or to state or level three it’s just extra weeks of practice (that) make a huge difference for the younger players and I think it’s an advantage over time.”
Youth programs
Before those players can be successful at the varsity level, the majority of them learn the game at the youth level. Strong youth programs help players learn the game at a younger age, so by the time they hit high school they can focus more on concepts than the basics.
In Menomonie, the youth program has been ahead of the curve in limiting tackling until players reach eighth grade, a concept more programs elsewhere have picked up.
“We’re never too concerned with how many games they win at the eighth-grade level and we’ve had great eighth grade coaches and that’s a big part of things,” LaBuda said.
Even though the results at the youth level aren’t the most important thing, teams that have had success as youngsters not surprisingly many times carry that over to the high school level. But beyond the support for youth football, support from the community is also a factor coaches point to when it comes to success.
A lot of things
Part of what makes sustained success tough to achieve is also what makes it satisfying when it happens — it’s not limited to one single factor.
Like any successful team, company or organization, it takes a village to keep success for the long haul. And that village starts with the players on the field.
“First of all you have to have kids that are willing to work,” LaBuda said. “Kids that are willing to take on the commitment level and are willing to have a good work ethic. That’s what we’re trying to teach the kids, life lessons for the long term.”
