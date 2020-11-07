Prep Football Playoffs: Menomonie, Elk Mound and Boyceville earn home openers

The Menomonie, Elk Mound and Boyceville football teams will each open the postseason with home games, according to playoff pairings released by the WIAA.

The Mustangs (5-1) will host Marshfield (0-5) in a Division 1 matchup, the Mounders (4-3) host Spooner (4-3) in Division 4 and the Bulldogs (5-1) welcome Webster (3-3) in a Division 6 matchup.

Colfax (0-6) hits the road in Division 5 and plays at Cameron (2-5).

Winners from the Nov. 13 matchups will move on to face each other on Thursday, Nov. 19 to cap the culminating event, which comes as an alternative to the standard postseason as a result of the season starting later due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No state champions will be crowned and regional groupings of four were created in an effort to put similar sized teams in the same region against each other.

Menomonie won its fifth game in a row on Friday evening, defeating New Richmond 37-21 for the second time during that stretch. Elk Mound scored a 32-16 win in Osseo-Fairchild. Avery Kaanta ran for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Mounders while Ryan Bohl was 7-for-10 for 132 yards and a touchdown to Ben Heath. Nate Lew and Blake Burlingame each added scoring runs for the Mounders. Previously scheduled games for Colfax at Cadott and Spring Valley at Boyceville were canceled.

