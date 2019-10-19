The Menomonie football team will play in the Division 3 playoffs while Elk Mound will take part in Division 5 action, according to the playoff qualifiers list released by the WIAA late Friday evening.
The Mustangs (8-1, 6-1) are fresh off another Big Rivers Conference championship after a 28-14 win over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday evening and will play in Division 3 after playing in Division 2 in recent years.
Menomonie is joined in its 8-team region by Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles (6-3, 6-3), Lakeland (6-3, 3-3), Medford (9-0, 6-0), Mosinee (6-3, 5-1), New Richmond (7-2, 6-1), Rhinelander (6-3, 3-3) and River Falls (7-2, 6-1).
The Mustangs and Wildcats each finished with 6-1 records atop the Big Rivers Conference standings this year with Menomonie earning a 21-7 win over River Falls on Sept. 13.
Elk Mound (6-3, 4-2) is in a Division 5 grouping with Bloomer (7-2, 7-2), Nekoosa (4-5, 4-3), Northwestern (9-0, 9-0), Saint Croix Falls (5-4, 5-4), Spencer/Columbus (5-4, 5-3), Spooner (4-5, 4-5) and Stratford (9-0, 5-0).
Seeding meetings will be held statewide on Saturday with schedules released on Saturday afternoon.
Statewide divisional pairings are listed below (as released by the WIAA):
Division One
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host HUDSON - Online
Schools: Appleton East, Appleton North, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson, Kimberly, Neenah, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MANITOWOC LINCOLN
Schools: Bay Port, Green Bay Preble, Manitowoc Lincoln, Marquette, Milwaukee Bradley/Milw Arts, Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen Northwest/Juneau/Languages, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at SUN PRAIRIE
Schools: Arrowhead, Fond du Lac, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at FRANKLIN
Schools: Franklin, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Kenosha Indian Trail, Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast, Mukwonago, Muskego, Oak Creek, Racine Case
Division Two
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host MARSHFIELD - Online
Schools: Chippewa Falls, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Marshfield, Pulaski, Superior
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at SLINGER
Schools: Brookfield Central, Brookfield East, Cedarburg, Germantown, Homestead, Menomonee Falls, Slinger, West Bend East
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MONONA GROVE
Schools: Hartford, Holmen, La Crosse Central, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Watertown, Waunakee
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at BURLINGTON
Schools: Badger, Burlington, Kettle Moraine, Milwaukee Reagan, South Milwaukee, Waterford, Waukesha West, Wilmot
Division Three
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host MEDFORD - Online
Schools: Hayward/La Courte Oreilles, Lakeland, Medford, Menomonie, Mosinee, New Richmond, Rhinelander, River Falls
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MENASHA
Schools: Ashwaubenon, Fox Valley Lutheran, Grafton, Menasha, New London, Shawano, West De Pere, Whitefish Bay
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at SAUK PRAIRIE
Schools: DeForest, McFarland, Monroe, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Sparta, Stoughton
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER
Schools: Greendale, New Berlin Eisenhower, New Berlin West, Pewaukee, Plymouth, Union Grove, Whitnall, Wisconsin Lutheran
Division Four
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at BALDWIN-WOODVILLE - Online
Schools: Baldwin-Woodville, Black River Falls, Freedom, Little Chute, Northland Pines, Osceola, Saint Croix Central, Wrightstown
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at KIEL
Schools: Berlin, Campbellsport, Denmark, Kiel, Ripon, Sheboygan Falls, Winneconne, Xavier
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at EDGERTON
Schools: Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Mauston, River Valley
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at KEWASKUM
Schools: Catholic Memorial, East Troy, Kewaskum, Lake Mills, Martin Luther, Obama SCTE, Saint Francis, University School of Milwaukee
Division Five
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - Host NORTHWESTERN - Online
Schools: Bloomer, Elk Mound, Nekoosa, Northwestern, Saint Croix Falls, Spencer/Columbus Catholic, Spooner, Stratford
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at OMRO
Schools: Amherst, Chilton, Kewaunee, Laconia, New Holstein, Omro, Peshtigo, Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MARSHALL
Schools: Aquinas, Arcadia, Columbus, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Marshall, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN
Schools: Brookfield Academy, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Country Lutheran, Lomira, Oostburg, Racine St. Catherine’s, St. John's NW Military Academy
Division Six
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at REGIS
Schools: Colby, Cumberland, Durand, Grantsburg, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Regis, Spring Valley, Unity
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at MANAWA
Schools: Abbotsford, Auburndale, Bonduel, Coleman, Crivitz, Manawa, Markesan, Pardeeville
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at MELROSE-MINDORO
Schools: Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Darlington, Lancaster, Melrose-Mindoro, Mineral Point, Mondovi, Osseo-Fairchild, Whitehall
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at JOHNSON CREEK
Schools: Cambridge, Johnson Creek, Ozaukee, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Random Lake, Saint Mary's Springs, Winnebago Lutheran
Division Seven
Group A Seeding Meeting Host - at AUGUSTA
Schools: Augusta, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Clear Lake, Eleva-Strum, Pepin/Alma, Turtle Lake, Webster
Group B Seeding Meeting Host - at EDGAR
Schools: Almond-Bancroft, Athens, Edgar, Gilman, Greenwood, Hurley, Loyal, Pittsville
Group C Seeding Meeting Host - at HIGHLAND
Schools: Black Hawk/Warren IL, Cashton, De Soto, Highland, Ithaca, Potosi/Cassville, River Ridge, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
Group D Seeding Meeting Host - at RANDOLPH
Schools: Brookwood, Catholic Central, Hilbert, Hillsboro, Lourdes Academy, Randolph, Reedsville, Rosholt