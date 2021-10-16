 Skip to main content
Prep Football Playoffs

Prep Football Playoffs: Menomonie opens Division 2 playoffs at home as No. 2 seed

Menomonie at Chi-Hi football 9-3-21

Menomonie's Gavin Exner makes a tackle during a game against Chippewa Falls on Oct. 3 in Chippewa Falls.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers

The Menomonie football team will open the Division 2 playoffs at home after earning a No. 2 seed, according to playoff pairings released by the WIAA early Saturday morning.

The Mustangs (8-1) will host No. 7 Monona Grove (6-3) in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs on Friday evening at Don and Nona Williams Stadium in Menomonie. Menomonie wrapped up a share of the Big Rivers Conference championship with a 42-14 victory over Superior on Friday evening. Parker Schultz ran for 122 yards and three scores as the Mustangs piled up 250 yards and four touchdowns as a team in the win.

Monona Grove finished fourth in the Small Badger Conference standings during the regular season and has lost two of its last three games entering the postseason. The winner of the game advances to face the winner of No. 6 New Richmond at No. 3 DeForest in the second round of the playoffs next week.

Boyceville (7-2) is a No. 5 seed in the Division 6 playoffs and will hit the road to start the tournament, playing at No. 4 Cumberland. The Bulldogs finished up the regular season with a 29-0 win over Clear Lake on Friday evening. As a team Boyceville ran for 225 yards on 46 carries as Nick Olson ran for 7 2yards and two scores and Tyler Dormanen added one touchdown. The Beavers (8-1) started the season with an eight-game win streak before falling to unbeaten Northwestern 56-30 on Friday. Quarterback Maddux Allen (1,927 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net) and wide receiver Gavin Jarchow (64 receptions, 805 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns) lead the Beavers offense. The winner advances to the second round to face the victor from the matchup between No. 1 Durand and No. 8 Fall Creek.

