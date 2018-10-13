The Menomonie football team was given a No. 6 seed in the Division 2 playoffs according to playoff pairing released by the WIAA on Saturday.
The Mustangs (7-2, 5-2) will travel to Pulaski to face the No. 3 seeded Red Raiders (8-1, 8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pulaski finished second to Bay Port — who handed the Red Raiders their lone loss of the season — in the Fox River Classic Conference.
The winner will play the winner of a matchup between Kaukauna and Big Rivers Conference champion River Falls, who received a No. 2 seed.
Elk Mound will host Stanley-Boyd in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
The Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-champion Mounders (7-2, 5-1) received a No. 3 seed and will play the No. 6 Orioles (6-3, 5-3) on Friday at 7 p.m in Elk Mound.
The winner will face the winner of a matchup between No. 2 Westby and No. 7 Cumberland.
