A fourth-quarter touchdown helped Pulaski edge Menomonie on Friday evening in a Division 2 first round playoff matchup in Pulaski.
The Mustangs limited Pulaski running back Dylan Hendricks — who entered Friday's game with more than 2,000 rushing yards on the season — to 93 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries. But Hendricks found end zone with a three-yard score with 3:50 to go to put the Red Raiders in front 23-20.
Quarterback Jake Ebert threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Menomonie (7-3). Dylan Boecker caught both scores from Ebert and had seven receptions for 117 yards for the Mustangs.
A nine-yard scoring connection from Ebert to Boecker helped the Mustangs take a 7-6 lead with 3:17 left in the first. Logan Sorenson returned an interception for a score in the final few minutes of the second quarter to send Menomonie to the locker room with a 14-13 advantage. The second Ebert to Boecker scoring connection came from 35 yards out with 23 seconds left in the third, pushing Menomonie to a 20-16 advantage.
Pulaski advances to play at River Falls in the second round of the playoffs after the Wildcats defeated Kaukauna 25-21 on Saturday.
