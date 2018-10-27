The Elk Mound football team had its season come to an end on Friday as the third-seeded Mounders fell to second-seeded Westby 35-6 in a Division 5 second round playoff matchup in Westby.
Elk Mound found the end zone first before Westby responded with 35 unanswered point to advance to the third round of the playoffs where the Norsemen will meet top-seeded Spencer/Columbus after the Rockets defeated Bloomer 37-18.
Colton Ward threw for 141 yards and a touchdown on seven of 15 completions. That touchdown pass from Ward kicked off the scoring when he completed a 79-yard touchdown pass to Brady Redwine in the second quarter to put the Mounders out front 6-0. Ryan Daines scored on a one-yard score for Westby to give the Norsemen a 7-6 lead, a score that stood until a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown by Dawson Marshall.
Westby (10-1) scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win, snapping Elk Mound's seven-game winning streak.
Daines finished with 137 yards rushing and two scores for Westby. Redwine ran for 84 yards on 28 attempts as the Norsemen limited the potent Elk Mound run game to 72 yards on 33 carries.
Elk Mound finishes the season with an 8-3 record and earned a share of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship during the regular season, sharing the league title with Spring Valley and Mondovi. The Mounders routed Stanley-Boyd 41-23 in the opening round of the playoffs last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.