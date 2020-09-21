Prep Football Preview: Boyceville brings many new faces into remade Dunn-St. Croix Conference

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boyceville football team will have many new players on the gridiron this fall.

The Bulldogs will look to get a younger team up to speed after the graduation of many key players from last year's 2-7 season for now second-year coach Michael Roemhild.

Boyceville has just four seniors on this year's team — Brendan Hazelton, Nate Stuart, Brady Helland and Cole Morrissette — but Roemhild believes larger classes behind that senior group will be able to help the team compete.

"We are a young team with only four seniors," Roemhild said. "I am expecting a lot from my junior class who got a lot of varsity experience last year. I also have a strong class of freshmen and sophomores who are fighting to make the varsity roster."

Junior Josiah Berg is one of those returning juniors, having earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honorable mention accolades a season ago with 64 tackles. Roemhild expects Berg — a captain on this year's team — to have an increased role on offense and be a leader on defense.