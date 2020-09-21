Prep Football Preview: Boyceville brings many new faces into remade Dunn-St. Croix Conference

The Boyceville football team will have many new players on the gridiron this fall.
The Bulldogs will look to get a younger team up to speed after the graduation of many key players from last year's 2-7 season for now second-year coach Michael Roemhild.
Boyceville has just four seniors on this year's team — Brendan Hazelton, Nate Stuart, Brady Helland and Cole Morrissette — but Roemhild believes larger classes behind that senior group will be able to help the team compete.
"We are a young team with only four seniors," Roemhild said. "I am expecting a lot from my junior class who got a lot of varsity experience last year. I also have a strong class of freshmen and sophomores who are fighting to make the varsity roster."
Junior Josiah Berg is one of those returning juniors, having earned All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honorable mention accolades a season ago with 64 tackles. Roemhild expects Berg — a captain on this year's team — to have an increased role on offense and be a leader on defense.
Boyceville picked up a nonconference win over Independence/Gilmanton (35-0) in last year's opener before opening league play with a 21-18 victory victory over Glenwood City. The Bulldogs are familiar with some of the teams in the new-look Dunn-St. Croix Conference which sees Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound depart for the Cloverbelt Conference. Cadott, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake and Elmwood/Plum City join the league beginning this season and the Bulldogs squared off with two of those teams (Clear Lake, Cadott) in 2019.
Spring Valley looks poised to retain its position as a conference favorite but following the exodus of the Panthers, Buffaloes and Mounders — three of the top-four finishers in the 2019 conference standings — and some new and old faces will be jockeying for position in this year's standings.
"I see our team hungry to win," Roemhild said. "We want to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to win each game we play."
Boyceville opens the season at Colfax on Friday before hosting Turtle Lake in its home opener on Oct. 2.
