Prep Football Preview: Colfax returns key players in trenches

A lot will be new in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for football this fall.

But one of the league's familiar faces is eager to see how it stacks up.

The Colfax Vikings and fifth-year coach Matt DeMoe are striving to make their way up the conference standings this year after the league had significant turnover with three teams leaving and four coming in as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's statewide realignment plan.

The Vikings return a pair of starting offensive linemen/linebackers in Austin Schindler and Colin Bohl. Schindler led the team with 71 tackles a season ago while Bohl added 32.

Colfax will be breaking in a new quarterback this fall as Drew Gibson takes over the reigns while leaning on the running back trio of Hunter Rebak, Julio Hernandez and Aiden McKee to lead the ground game.

Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi have moved onto the Cloverbelt Conference and Cadott, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake and Elmwood/Plum City have joined the league, which now has eight teams overall. Perennial league favorite Spring Valley looks strong again but beyond the Cardinals the league offers an interesting mix of stalwarts aiming to move up the standings (Colfax, Boyceville, Glenwood City) and new faces eager to make a good first impression.