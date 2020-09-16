Prep Football Preview: Elk Mound returns firepower for move to Cloverbelt Conference

The Elk Mound football team is making the jump to the Cloverbelt Conference this season.
But the Mounders are well stocked to compete in the strong league as the team returns 23 total letterwinners and at least starters on both offense and defense from last year’s squad that finished 6-4 overall and third in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
Elk Mound, Mondovi and Durand join the Cloverbelt as a part of statewide realignment, giving an already competitive league an extra boost of talented programs. Those three teams were three of the top-four finishers in the Dunn-St. Croix standings a season ago.
“(We are) excited for the challenges of entering a great football conference like the Cloverbelt,” eighth-year Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. “I feel that we will need to play our best week in and week out and let everything else take care of itself.
“We are very happy as a program and school to be able to give our 70 student-athletes the opportunity to play football in 2020.”
Defensive Most Valuable Player Nate Lew is back after earning first team all-conference honors at linebacker and honorable mention accolades as an offensive utility player. Reese Brunner also earned first team all-conference accolades a season ago along the defensive line.
Ben Heath was second team all-conference at wide receiver and defensive back and caught 16 passes for 369 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a part of the Mounder offense.
Alex Johnson earned second team all-league accolades on the offensive line while also being named an honorable mention on the defensive line. Micheal Jenson was a two-way starter a season ago and returns after catching 14 passes for 140 yards while also starting every game in the secondary. Ethan Levra started all games at running back and linebacker in 2019 and fellow running back Avery Kaanta ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
Major Gunderson-Morris was an all-conference honorable mention along the defensive line.
Quarterback Ryan Bohl, offensive/defensive lineman Gabe Moschkau, running back/linebacker Black Burlingame, tight end/defensive end Carson Steinhorst, wide receivers Ethan Johnson and Sam Lor, offensive lineman Aaron Heuer, offensive lineman/linebacker Matt Rowan, defensive lineman Mason Hay and wide receiver/defensive back Brex Todd are all back as a part of an Elk Mound team with 18 seniors overall and 10 defensive and eight offensive starters returning for 2020.
Elk Mound does face some significant departures including all-conference defensive back Chase Rhude, kicker/punter Gaelen Young, offensive lineman Nate Sweeney and all-state running back Blaze Todd.
The Mounders host a scrimmage against Osseo-Fairchild on Friday before kicking off the season on Friday, Sept. 25 with a home contest against defending Cloverbelt champion Eau Claire Regis. Elk Mound has three of its seven regular season games at home, also hosting Mondovi (Oct. 9), Neillsville/Granton (Oct. 23) and Durand (Oct. 30). The team hits the road for games at Fall Creek (Oct. 2), Stanley-Boyd (Oct. 16) and Osseo-Fairchild (Nov. 6).
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Spring Valley at Elk Mound football 10-4-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!