Prep Football Preview: Elk Mound returns firepower for move to Cloverbelt Conference

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Elk Mound football team is making the jump to the Cloverbelt Conference this season.

But the Mounders are well stocked to compete in the strong league as the team returns 23 total letterwinners and at least starters on both offense and defense from last year’s squad that finished 6-4 overall and third in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

Elk Mound, Mondovi and Durand join the Cloverbelt as a part of statewide realignment, giving an already competitive league an extra boost of talented programs. Those three teams were three of the top-four finishers in the Dunn-St. Croix standings a season ago.

“(We are) excited for the challenges of entering a great football conference like the Cloverbelt,” eighth-year Elk Mound coach Dave Lew said. “I feel that we will need to play our best week in and week out and let everything else take care of itself.

“We are very happy as a program and school to be able to give our 70 student-athletes the opportunity to play football in 2020.”

Defensive Most Valuable Player Nate Lew is back after earning first team all-conference honors at linebacker and honorable mention accolades as an offensive utility player. Reese Brunner also earned first team all-conference accolades a season ago along the defensive line.