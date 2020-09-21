Prep Football Preview: Menomonie strives to build with youth around returning core

Offensively the Mustangs bring back more experience but still will have some key holes to fill. Quarterback Tyler Werner was a second team all-conference selection last year in a strong senior season and now senior quarterback Ryan Kahl and junior Reed Styer are vying to take over under center. Kahl fared well in two games last year (Chippewa Falls and Superior) and the 6-foot-4 Styer has the physical tools and potential to succeed and right now it's up in the air which one will start or if they may both see time as the signal caller.

“We had a phenomenal year out of our senior quarterback last year, something no one would’ve expected," LaBuda said. "He (Werner) was an unknown going into the year and we’re hoping the two guys we have working at it this year can make that big jump to varsity this year as well.”

Parker and Ockler will see the majority of carries at running back as a part of one of the strongest returning units on the team. Parker was a first team all-conference honoree at running back in 2019.

“The tough part is they’re going to have to play both ways and that’s hard sometimes at the running back position but they’re both 200-pound kids and they’re going to have to carry the load," LaBuda said.