Prep Football Preview: Menomonie strives to build with youth around returning core

Prep sports teams this fall are having to work in some unusual circumstances.
But longtime Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda is happy those athletes - especially his Mustang football players - are getting the opportunity.
“There’s going to be a lot of things they’re going to have to adapt to (with) the COVID protocol and I guess it’s what everyone is doing, not just athletics," LaBuda said. "Everybody is having to adapt. Sports teams and football are just a microcosm of that where everybody is having to adapt to things and this is no different. There’s going to be a lot of things to adapt to.”
LaBuda's Mustangs bring back many starters from last year's Division 3 state semifinalist, but will have holes to fill on both sides of the ball including on defense where nine seniors graduated.
Devauntaye Parker and Will Ockler are the two returning starters on the defensive side of the ball. Both are multi-year starters with Ockler earning All-Big Rivers Conference first team accolades at linebacker last year.
“We have two starters back on defense so we’re going to have to grow up in a hurry (and) with this shortened season that’s going to be tough to do because you get right into conference play opening up with Hudson," LaBuda said. "So you don’t get that nonconference two weeks to get better in nonconference games.”
Offensively the Mustangs bring back more experience but still will have some key holes to fill. Quarterback Tyler Werner was a second team all-conference selection last year in a strong senior season and now senior quarterback Ryan Kahl and junior Reed Styer are vying to take over under center. Kahl fared well in two games last year (Chippewa Falls and Superior) and the 6-foot-4 Styer has the physical tools and potential to succeed and right now it's up in the air which one will start or if they may both see time as the signal caller.
“We had a phenomenal year out of our senior quarterback last year, something no one would’ve expected," LaBuda said. "He (Werner) was an unknown going into the year and we’re hoping the two guys we have working at it this year can make that big jump to varsity this year as well.”
Parker and Ockler will see the majority of carries at running back as a part of one of the strongest returning units on the team. Parker was a first team all-conference honoree at running back in 2019.
“The tough part is they’re going to have to play both ways and that’s hard sometimes at the running back position but they’re both 200-pound kids and they’re going to have to carry the load," LaBuda said.
Brock Thornton led the team in receiving a season ago and returns. The 6-foot-5 Thornton will provide a tough matchup for opposing defenses and a reliable option through the air for whomever is throwing passes for the Mustangs. Tight end Kaleb Kazmarek returns after contributing through the air as a pass catcher and on the ground as a run blocker.
The Menomonie offensive line brings back three starters with Hayden Styer, Girard Jones and Evan Sisko back while the the other positions are up for grabs.
“Having those three guys back is a big help," LaBuda said of the returning trio.
The Mustangs will return their special teams units intact with kicker Kazmarek, punter Gavin Exner and long snapper Spencer Sutliff.
“Our special teams will be really solid," LaBuda said.
Competition for playing time will be found quickly on both sides of the ball.
“You want them to compete. We’ve got guys competing for positions right now, juniors and seniors," LaBuda said. "Seniors that didn’t start last year and juniors that are coming up from the sophomore team trying to compete for those starting jobs and the same thing with our openings on offense.”
Teams were able to start practicing on Labor Day but while the amount of time from the first day of practice to the first game of the season is similar to previous seasons, the total amount of practice time is significantly less this fall. LaBuda said you could see teams take a little longer to get up to speed and perhaps not dig as deep into their playbooks in the early weeks of the season.
“There’s things you could do in preparation when you had that August time that you don’t have now," LaBuda said.
Menomonie opens the season at Hudson on Friday before three consecutive home games against New Richmond (Oct. 2), River Falls (Oct. 9) and Chippewa Falls (Oct. 16). The Mustangs conclude Big Rivers play at Rice Lake on Oct. 23 and have added two nonconference games — hosting Green Bay Notre Dame on Oct. 30 before playing at Onalaska on Nov. 6.
This fall's season will not be normal, but LaBuda is glad his players are getting one. Not just for the ability to play games on Friday nights, but for the additional benefits team sports and football can provide.
“This sport does so much for teaching young men life values that I would’ve really worried about some of these kids not getting that opportunity being a part of a team and all the life lessons they get out of it," LaBuda said.
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!