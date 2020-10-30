Prep Football: Quick-strike scores the difference as Boyceville rallies past Cadott

CADOTT — One play can quickly shift momentum.
For the Boyceville football team, that play was a fourth down stop on defense that immediately led to points as the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in two minutes and 19 seconds in a 16-8 win over Cadott on Friday.
Boyceville (5-1, 5-1) tied the game on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ira Bialzik to Jacob Granley and a two-point conversion with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
Cadott mishandled the ensuing short kickoff and the Bulldogs pounced on the loose ball and found the end zone again in five plays when the Bialzik-to-Granley connection struck once again, this time from 13 yards out before adding another two-point conversion to go from an 8-0 deficit to a 16-8 lead in only a few minutes.
"Our defense has kind of been our backbone the whole year," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "So when we get big stops it fires up our offense."
Granley finished with four catches for 114 yards and two scores, half of Bialzik's eight completions through the air on 16 attempts for 138 yards.
"Passing has not been our strength this year," Roemhild said. "We knew that it could be. We've got a first-year quarterback Ira (Bialzik) and he's been improving each game. Jacob Granley our receiver made some big catches, Braden Roemhild a freshman made some catches. The biggest part to me though was we had two freshmen linemen that didn't know they were playing tonight that got put in. One started tonight because of another one not feeling well and in the second half Preston Coombs hurt his hand. He's been our junior lineman the whole time and another freshman stepped in.
"There was times where we were playing with a really young team out here and I thought they did a great job."
The best drive of the second half for the Hornets was their last one as the team moved methodically down the field and converted two fourth downs — one on a fake punt pass from Gavin Tegels to Nelson Wahl and another on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak by Tegels. Tegels aired out a fourth-and-nine pass from the Cadott 33 to Wahl down the field, but the pass fell incomplete and turned the ball back over to the Bulldogs with 4:38 to go.
"We just find a way to keep giving up the big play," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "I guess it happens. We're real young. Guys are kinda (going through) growing pains with their coverages."
Boyceville ran out the remaining time on the ground, converting a three first downs to ice the the team's fourth win in a row.
Like Boyceville's two scores, Cadott's lone touchdown of the game came of the quick-strike variety in the first half. A 42-yard pass from Tegels to Karson Dupey down the sidelines put the Hornets in the red zone and Tegan Ritter found the end zone on the next play by scoring on a 15-yard sweep around the right side to put Cadott (2-4, 2-4) in front 8-0 with 8:29 left before halftime.
Nicholas Olson picked off Tegels twice in the first half including on the second play of the game and the Bulldogs had the ball inside the Cadott five in the closing minute, but were unable to turn those opportunities into points.
Cadott scored convincing nonconference wins over the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.
"There's something about this team that I haven't seen in a long time," coach Roemhild said. "There's no give up in this team. They fight for everything. They believe. They had a pretty bad taste in their mouths after we left here last year. This game has been on their minds for a whole year so I was just hoping they weren't going to come out too fired and not do their job. They did a great job tonight."
The teams traded punts to open the second half before the Bulldogs got their stop on fourth down, stuffing Tegels short of the line to gain on fourth down to set the stage for the Bulldogs to take advantage. Tegels had 47 yards on the ground for Cadott, who lost its third game in a row and third game of the year by one score.
"It's a tough one," Goettl said. "We kind of shoot ourselves in the foot being young and our line we play four or five freshmen, a couple on the offensive line. They're getting better every week but still some mental breakdowns."
Cadott returns to action at home against Colfax on Friday, Nov. 6.
Boyceville remains hot on the heels of Spring Valley for first in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference after the Cardinals stayed unbeaten with a 54-12 win over Elmwood/Plum City. The two teams meet on Friday, Nov. 6 in Boyceville.
Roemhild expected Spring Valley to be the class of the conference at the start of the year and the Cardinals have been as good as advertised, dominating the competition through five convincing victories.
The Bulldogs already have more wins (five) than they have in any season since 2014 when the team went 7-3 and qualified for the Division 6 playoffs.
"We know what to expect from Spring Valley," coach Roemhild said. "They're a great-coached team. They have a great athletes that always come through. We know it's going to be a battle. We're just going to come in and try to do our best to hang with them."
