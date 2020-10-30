Prep Football: Quick-strike scores the difference as Boyceville rallies past Cadott

"There was times where we were playing with a really young team out here and I thought they did a great job."

The best drive of the second half for the Hornets was their last one as the team moved methodically down the field and converted two fourth downs — one on a fake punt pass from Gavin Tegels to Nelson Wahl and another on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak by Tegels. Tegels aired out a fourth-and-nine pass from the Cadott 33 to Wahl down the field, but the pass fell incomplete and turned the ball back over to the Bulldogs with 4:38 to go.

"We just find a way to keep giving up the big play," Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said. "I guess it happens. We're real young. Guys are kinda (going through) growing pains with their coverages."

Boyceville ran out the remaining time on the ground, converting a three first downs to ice the the team's fourth win in a row.

Like Boyceville's two scores, Cadott's lone touchdown of the game came of the quick-strike variety in the first half. A 42-yard pass from Tegels to Karson Dupey down the sidelines put the Hornets in the red zone and Tegan Ritter found the end zone on the next play by scoring on a 15-yard sweep around the right side to put Cadott (2-4, 2-4) in front 8-0 with 8:29 left before halftime.