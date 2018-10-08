DeAirus Clerveaux’s 60-yard touchdown run with 10:14 to go put Rice Lake out front of the Menomonie football team 26-20 in a Big Rivers Conference contest at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
The two teams traded scores throughout the contest with Menomonie taking a 20-18 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Ebert to Sam Zbornik. But the Warriors would answer with Clerveaux’s scoring run a minute-and-a-half later the Warriors held on for the win.
Ebert finished with 162 yards and two touchdown passes for Menomonie (6-2, 4-2), completing scoring passes to Zbornik and Logan Sorensen. Ebert opened the scoring in the final seconds of the first quarter with a touchdown run before Clerveaux broke free for his first scoring run of the game for 70 yards early in the second to cut the Mustang lead to 7-6.
Sorenson’s 14-yard touchdown catch from Ebert pushed Menomonie out front 14-6 a little more than a minute later.
Rice Lake pulled back within two not long after with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Buckley to Braeden Verbsky.
The scored stayed 14-12 in favor of Menomonie until late in the third quarter when Buckley scored on a seven-yard run to give Rice Lake an 18-14 advantage.
Clerveaux finished with 160 rushing yards on six carries for Rice Lake (6-2, 4-2).
Kade Schultz led Menomonie with 97 rushing yards on 20 carries. Sorenson, Zbornik and Dylan Boecker each had four catches for Menomonie. Boecker and Zbornik had 56 receiving yards apiece and Sorenson added 42.
Menomonie closes the regular season against Eau Claire Memorial this Friday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
