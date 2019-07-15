Michael Roemhild took a brief break before shifting gears.
On the heels of leading the Boyceville baseball program to its first Division 3 state appearance in 19 years, Roemhild took over the Bulldog football team. Roemhild capped the baseball season by coaching at the WBCA All-Star Classic on Oshkosh last month, but before turning his full attention to the gridiron he took a week away from sports to spend time with his family and recharge before diving into his new gig.
“I gave myself a week break the week of July 4th to spend time with my family and to not talk football or baseball or anything, just relax and get that time with family you miss out on when you coach. Then after the week the week of the fourth it was a full 360 switching from baseball to football,” Roemhild said.
Roemhild takes over a team that finished 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference a season ago. But Roemhild enters his first season as head coach ahead of the curve compared to many other first-team leaders as he’s familiar with much of the roster from their time spent on the diamond.
“Obviously it’s going to take a while for the guys to get used to me and it’s a trust thing,” Roemhild said. “I’m used to that and know that when you come into a new position the guys need to trust you and trust in the system you’re putting in and the good thing is I’ve coached a lot of these guys in baseball so they know what to expect from me.”
Roemhild spent eight years as an assistant coach with Boyceville before stepping away a few years ago following the death of his father. Roemhild returned to coaching last season at the middle school level before taking over the varsity program this year.
“It’s been a little bit that I’ve been away from high school football, but the passion is still there,” Roemhild said.
Since his vacation, Roemhild has met with his coaching staff, put together the team’s offense and worked with his players during a contact day. The Bulldogs have three more contact days this week, steps that will help both the coach and players become familiar with each other.
“The biggest thing is we’re going to be a young team again in football,” Roemhild said. “I know there’s maybe a handful of seniors that I have out, otherwise we’re going to have young guys that I’m looking to have to step into positions and we’re going to have some guys that possibly haven’t been out for a year or two that are coming out for football. That’s exciting to see.”
Roemhild wants the team to be build on discipline and defense. Fundamentals were a calling card for the Bulldogs baseball team this spring on the way to the Division 3 state semifinals and Roemhild said he’s seen the excitement the baseball team provided carry over into football workouts.
“There’s definitely excitement there,” Roemhild said. “That’s a big thing, especially in small-town schools when you have success in another sport and you have players who were out for that sport going to the next one that they’ve experienced what that’s like and now they want to experience it in other sports as well.”
The first official day of fall practice is is Tuesday, Aug. 5 and Boyceville’s regular season opener is set for Aug. 23 at Independence. The team’s first home game comes one week later against Clear Lake before the Bulldogs welcome Glenwood City to open Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Sept. 6.
“I don’t know what we have yet,” Roemhild said. “The guys know that my mindset is from freshman to a senior all I want is people that are going to give me 100 percent all the time and that’s your way of getting onto the field.”