ELK MOUND — A 28-point first quarter was plenty for the Elk Mound football team in a 49-0 win over Colfax in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest on Friday.
Elk Mound (4-2, 3-1) added 21 more points in the second quarter to lead Colfax 49-0 at halftime.
Chase Rhude was 5-of-7 passing for 67 yards for the Mounders while Blaze Todd completed a 56-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt.
Ben Heath reeled in four passes for 91 yards and a score.
Todd ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.
Major Gunderson-Morris, Ethan Levra and Nate Lew each had six tackles to lead the Elk Mound defense.
Rhude secured an interception and returned it for a touchdown and Gaelen Young forced a fumble that was picked up by Michael Jenson and returned for a score.
Dominic Hall and Heath also added picks.
Noah Albricht passed for 80 yards on 7-of-15 passing for Colfax (1-5, 1-2).
Trey Hodve caught three passes for 53 yards and running back Mitchell Harmon carried the ball 22 times for 15 yards.
On Friday, Colfax hosts Durand and Elk Mound hosts Spring Valley.
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs were defeated by the Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Spring Valley (6-0, 3-0) scored 20 points in the first quarter before adding 15 more in the second to grab a 35-0 halftime lead.
"We couldn't do much offensively and didn't have an answer to shut them down on defense," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said of Spring Valley. "They went up big in the first quarter on us and we couldn't battle back. They are a very athletic team."
Connor Sempf was 5-of-11 passing for 34 yards for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2).
Spring Valley bottled up the run game for Boyceville as the Bulldogs had 16 carries for 13 yards. Nathan Stuart ran for 13 yards on two attempts.
Brendan Sempf caught three passes for 24 yards.
Boyceville plays Mondovi on Friday.
"Our goal from here on out is to show improvement in the little things,"Roemhild said. "We face a tough Mondovi team who hasn't allowed a point all year and are making that a point across the state. We know they are going to run hard and hit hard. We just need to come out composed and try to do the little things right."