Prep Football Roundup: Elk Mound outlasts Spooner in triple overtime

ELK MOUND — It took three overtimes to crown a winner as Avery Kaanta's one-yard touchdown run was the difference in the Elk Mound football team's 20-14 triple overtime victory over Spooner on Friday evening in their Division 4 first round playoff matchup.

Ben Heath's eight-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Bohl and Nate Lew's two-yard touchdown run helped the Mounders grab a 14-8 lead in the fourth quarter before the Rails tied the game to help force overtime.

The first two overtimes went scoreless before Kaanta's scoring run put the Mounders in front for good.

Kaanta had a team-best 47 rushing yards and Lew added 36. Bohl completed 14 of 24 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown pass while Michael Jenson hauled in six passes for 67 yards for the Mounders (5-3).

Jack Meister ran for 70 yards for the Rails (4-4).

Elk Mound advances to host Saint Croix Falls next Thursday after the Saints knocked off Bloomer 28-26.

Boyceville 14, Webster 12 (OT)

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs won their fifth game in a row in prevailing in a tight Division 6 first round playoff matchup.