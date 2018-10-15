The Elk Mound football team raced out to a 33-7 lead on Friday en route to a 47-15 victory over Glenwood City, earning a share of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship in the process.
Elk Mound (7-2, 5-1) opens the Division 5 playoffs at home this Friday as a No. 3 seed against Stanley-Boyd.
The Mounders ran for 379 yards as a team and also threw for a pair of touchdowns in the victory. Brady Redwine had a team-high 266 rushing yards on 22 carries and four rushing scores while Blaze Todd added 90 yards and a touchdown.
Colton Ward completed all three of his passes for 47 yards and two scores, both to Rian Flynn as the receiver hauled in all three of Ward’s throws.
Flynn also had an interception on defense while Max Marquardt and Marcus Kinblom registered quarterback sacks.
Dakota Dean-Immerman had 34 rushing yards and a touchdown for Glenwood City (4-5, 3-3).
Stanley-Boyd (6-3, 4-3) finished fourth in the Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season and is led offensively by quarterback LJ Schmelzer (1,236 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 499 rushing yards with eight TDs, according to WisSports.net) and running back Bo Chwala (401 rushing yards, four TDs).
The winner advances to face the winner of No. 2 Westby and No. 7 Cumberland next week in the second round.
Spring Valley 42, Colfax 8
At Colfax, the Vikings fell in their season finale contest to the Cardinals.
Mitchell Harmon threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Trey Hovde for the lone score of the game for Colfax (3-5, 1-5). Hovde caught three passes for 34 yards while Harmon led the team on the ground with 38 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Nathan Fesenmaier had 104 yards and three touchdown runs for Spring Valley (6-3, 5-1), who tied Elk Mound and Mondovi for the league title.
Cadott 50, Boyceville 14
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell to the Hornets in a nonconference matchup to close the season.
Connor Sempf threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns for Boyceville (0-9, 0-7). Brendan Sempf caught six passes for a team-high 125 yards and a touchdown. Ty Gundlach led the Bulldogs on the ground with 65 rushing yards.
