The Elk Mound football team moved into a tie atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings last Friday without playing a conference game.
But make no mistake about, the Mounders were busy on Friday evening.
Elk Mound scored 46 points in the first half on the way to a sizable 61-0 nonconference victory over Altoona on Friday evening.
Brady Redwine ran for 359 yards and six touchdowns for the Mounders (6-2), who quickly pulled away from the Railroaders. Logan Schultz and Blaze Todd each ran for touchdowns as well as Elk Mound piled up 509 rushing yards on 35 carries as the Mounders won their fifth game in a row.
Elk Mound moves into the the final week of the regular season in a tie atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings with Mondovi and Spring Valley after the Cardinals defeated the Buffaloes 14-0 in a battle of conference heavyweights.
Elk Mound hosts Glenwood City on Friday and can clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory over the Hilltoppers. The Mounders would win the title outright if Spring Valley and Mondovi each lost along with an Elk Mound victory.
Glenwood City 28,
Colfax 6
At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers topped the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Glenwood City (4-4, 3-2) scored the first 28 points, taking a 22-0 lead into halftime before adding a score in the third quarter. Noah Albricht threw for 185 yards and a touchdown. Trey Hovde caught to passes for 59 yards and a score for the Vikings with Ed Hydukovich leading Colfax in catches (four) and receiving yards (82).
Caleb Peterson ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns and Dan Loring added 144 yards and two scores for the Hilltoppers.
Colfax (3-4, 1-4) closes the regular season on Friday at home against Spring Valley.
Durand 39, Boyceville 8
At Durand, the Bulldogs fell to the Panthers in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Trevor Hollister threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Sempf in the final minute of the game for Boyceville (0-8, 0-6). Sempf had 92 yards receiving on four catches for the Bulldogs.
Simon Bauer ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns while T.J. Tulip and Ceejay Schlosser each had two rushing scores for the Panthers (3-5, 2-3).
Boyceville hosts Cadott in the season finale for both teams on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.