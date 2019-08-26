FOUNTAIN CITY — Elk Mound running back Blaze Todd ran for 254 yards and five touchdowns as the Mounders defeated Cochrane-Fountain City 40-0 on Friday to open the regular season.
Todd scored four times in the first half with two touchdowns coming on carries of more than 50 yards before adding a fourth quarter score on a 30-yard scamper.
Elk Mound built a 26-0 halftime advantage and Avery Kaanta added a 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Nate Lew had 10 tackles to lead the defense and added a forced fumble. Michael Jenson and Ethan Levra each had six tackles while Dominic Hall added an interception.
Quarterback Chase Rhude was an efficient 8-of-9 for 141 yards. Ben Health was on the receiving end of three passes and he converted those into 101 yards. Jenson caught two passes for 27 yards.
Elk Mound has its home opener on Thursday as the Mounders welcome in St. Croix Central.
Boyceville 35, Independence-Gilmanton 0
At Independence, the Bulldogs began the season with a shutout nonconference win on Friday.
Boyceville held Independence/Gilmanton to just 100 yards of total offense as Bulldogs wasted no time in getting their first win of the season after a winless campaign a year ago.
Connor Sempf threw for two touchdowns as the Boyceville offense racked up 268 yards of total offense.
Sempf converted 4-of-6 passes for 113 yards while Brendan Sempf caught three passes for 52 yards and a score. Logan Knudtson caught a 61-yard touchdown.
“Connor threw some really nice passes when he had to. His deep ball looked really really good tonight,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said.
Brendan Sempf scored another touchdown on the ground as the senior ran the ball 10 times for 87 yards.
“Brendan Sempf really was a spark for us tonight,” Roemhild said. “He ran hard, caught some great passes, returned punts really well and played great defense,”
Trevor Hollister added 31 yards on seven carries and Nathan Stuart had three carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Boyceville scored its first points of the season on a blocked punt by Josh Marzoka that was returned for a touchdown by Preston Coombs. In addition to his fumble recovery Coombs had three sacks.
The Bulldogs host Clear Lake in a nonconference game on Friday.
“They wanted to go 1-0 this week and that’s exactly what they did. Shutting a team out is an extra bonus,” Roemhild said. “We know we have a lot of things to work on, but it was fun tonight watching these guys put to work what we have installed the past three weeks. They wanted to be a change to this program and they took the first step nicely by getting that first win.”
Whitehall 20, Colfax 12
At Whitehall, the Vikings were unable to fight back from an early 13-0 deficit in a nonconference loss to the Norse.
Noah Albricht threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kiekhafer in the second quarter to pull within a score but Whitehall entered halftime up 20-6 by adding its third score of the game.
A fourth quarter score by made it a one score game but Colfax wasn’t able to complete a comeback.
Albricht was 11-for-29 for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He was also intercepted on four occasions.
Mitch Harmon ran for 46 yards on 20 attempts. Kiekhafer was on the receiving end of four passes as he compiled 104 yards receiving on the night. Harmon added two catches for 25 yards.
Colfax plays at Eleva-Strum on Friday.