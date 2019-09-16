ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound football team scored 35 straight points between last few minutes of the first quarter and the end of the third in a 49-12 Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over Boyceville.
Blaze Todd rushed for 273 yards and five scores on 23 attempts to lead the Mounders (2-2, 1-1). Avery Kaanta added 58 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
“We needed to create turnovers or have big stops on defense. We did not do that,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. “Elk Mound had their way with us offensively.”
Nate Lew led Elk Mound with seven tackles and Gabe Moschkau added five.
Connor Sempf ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts for Boyceville (2-2, 1-1-). He threw for 124 yards on a 6-for-11 day passing.
Brendan Sempf had 13 carries for 44 yards. Sebastian Nielson ran the ball eight times for 32 yards.
Brendan Sempf hauled in three passes for 59 yards, Logan Knutdson had a 35-yard reception and Jacob Granley had one grab for 20 yards.
“We knew coming into this game that Elk Mound was going to be a tough team,” Roemhild said. “We were going to have to play our best game and they were going to have to make mistakes for us to get a win.”
Elk Mound plays at Durand on Friday while Boyceville will host Colfax.
“The main positive was that our guys never gave up,” Roemhild said. “After every Elk Mound touchdown they tried their best to respond, even in the last two minutes of the game. We will continue to work and learn the game.”
Mondovi 59, Colfax 0At Colfax, the Vikings were shut out by the Buffaloes in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Mondovi led 21-0 after a quarter and held a 48-0 advantage at the break.
Noah Albricht was 28-for-38 for 156 yards with an interception for Colfax.
Cole Kiekhafer was on the receiving end of 12 passes as he totaled 61yards. Ryan Albricht had six catches for 42 yards and Mitchell Harmon had seven catches for 40.
Mondovi quarterback Carter Johnson threw for 162 yards and five touchdowns.
