The Elk Mound football team dealt the Spring Valley Cardinals a 21-7 defeat in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup on Friday evening in Spring Valley.
The Mounders (5-2, 4-1) scored one touchdown in each of the final three quarters while limiting the Cardinals to a third-quarter score in the victory.
Colton Ward threw 82 yards and two touchdowns to Rian Flynn, while Brady Redwine finished with 112 rushing yards on 30 carries and a rushing touchdown. Spring Valley went up 7-6 in the third quarter on a 43 yard run by Aaron Borgerding and his extra point kick, but Ward found Flynn again, this time on a 28 yard scoring pass, and the two point pass from Ward to Flynn made it 14-7. Brady Redwine iced the game for Elk Mound with a two yard run and Jake Mentzel booted the extra point for the final score.
Flynn had 85 receiving yards on three catches with his two scores and Ward added an interception on defense for the Mounders, while Redwine rushed for 120 yards in the game on 30 carries. Aaron Borgerding ran for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals (4-3, 3-1).
Elk Mound clinches a playoff berth with the victory and is a half game behind Mondovi for first place in the conference standings with two weeks left.
Elk Mound hosts Altoona on Friday in a nonconference matchup before closing the regular season at home against Glenwood City.
Durand 44, Colfax 6
At Durand, the Panthers scored 36 points in the first half on the way to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Vikings.
Michell Harmon got the Vikings on the board late in the first quarter with a touchdown run and finished with 32 rushing yards on 11 carries. But it would be the Panther ground game that controlled the contest. Durand ran for 277 yards and averaged more than six yards a carry, led by Simon Bauer with 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Colfax quarterback Noah Albricht was 16 of 30 for 199 yards with Jackson Hellman hauling in seven of those completions for 82 yards and Harmon rushing for 32 yards. George Scharlau caught two passes for 61 yards to lead the Vikings in the receiving department, while Trey Hovde captured five passes for 35 yards.
Colfax plays at Glenwood City on Friday and ends the regular season at home against Spring Valley on Oct. 12.
Mondovi 67, Boyceville 38
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs scores 38 points in the second half of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference defeat to the Buffaloes — the only undefeated team left in the conference.
Connor Sempf was 12 of 26 for 281 passing yards and three touchdowns for Boyceville (0-7, 0-5). His brother, Brendan Sempf, caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Hollister led Boyceville with 92 rushing yards and two scores.
Mondovi jumped out to a 46-0 lead at halftime and tallied 568 total yards of offense in the victory. Tanner Marsh ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns for the Buffaloes (6-1, 4-0).
Boyceville plays at Durand this Friday and concludes the regular season at home in a nonconference matchup with Cadott on Oct. 12.
