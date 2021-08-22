 Skip to main content
Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie powers past River Falls for Sinz's first win at alma mater
Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie powers past River Falls for Sinz's first win at alma mater

A new era in Menomonie football started on a strong note Friday as the Mustangs defeated River Falls 28-6 at Williams Stadium for the first victory for new coach Mike Sinz.

Menomonie (1-0) never trailed in the win, scoring one touchdown in each quarter while the defense limited the Wildcats to one touchdown.

Parker Schultz had a team-high 99 yards on 11 carries and Brooks Brewer added 73 yards and a score while Nicholas Haviland had two scoring runs for Menomonie. Reed Styer also connected with Noah Feddersen on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Vito Massa was 10-for-22 with 202 passing yards and one second-quarter touchdown pass to Ethan Campbell for River Falls (0-1).

Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

At Chetek, the Mounders scored twice in the third quarter to pull away for a nonconference win.

Elk Mound entered the second half with a 12-8 lead before Kaden Russo returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown and Russo found Braedon Pederson for a six-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 26-8 by the end of the third quarter.

Avery Kaanta led the Mounders (1-0) with 139 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown run while Carson Steinhorst added 61 rushing yards and a score of his own.

Cade Johnson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Kummet to briefly give the Bulldogs (0-1) an 8-6 lead in the second quarter before Steinhorst broke free on a 39-yard scoring run less than a minute later.

Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 6

At Boyceville, Ira Bialzik threw for three scores and Bash Nielson added two touchdown runs in a sizable Bulldogs victory.

Bialzik finished 4-for-7 with 168 yards and three scoring tosses Caden Wold, Jacob Granley and Braden Roemhild. Nielson led the Bulldogs (1-0) on the ground with 112 yards on seven carries while Nick Olson added 59 yards and a score and Jack Phillips had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Defensively the Bulldogs limited Independence/Gilmanton (0-1) to less than four yards per play.

Boyceville scored on seven of its first eight drives of the game.

Whitehall 47, Colfax 8

At Whitehall, the Norse (1-0) earned a nonconference victory against the Vikings (0-1).

