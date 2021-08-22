Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie powers past River Falls for Sinz's first win at alma mater

A new era in Menomonie football started on a strong note Friday as the Mustangs defeated River Falls 28-6 at Williams Stadium for the first victory for new coach Mike Sinz.

Menomonie (1-0) never trailed in the win, scoring one touchdown in each quarter while the defense limited the Wildcats to one touchdown.

Parker Schultz had a team-high 99 yards on 11 carries and Brooks Brewer added 73 yards and a score while Nicholas Haviland had two scoring runs for Menomonie. Reed Styer also connected with Noah Feddersen on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Vito Massa was 10-for-22 with 202 passing yards and one second-quarter touchdown pass to Ethan Campbell for River Falls (0-1).

Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

At Chetek, the Mounders scored twice in the third quarter to pull away for a nonconference win.

Elk Mound entered the second half with a 12-8 lead before Kaden Russo returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown and Russo found Braedon Pederson for a six-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 26-8 by the end of the third quarter.