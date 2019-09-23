EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie football team remained unbeaten on the season with a 55-13 win over Eau Claire North on Friday at Carson Park.
A 21-point second quarter pushed a 7-0 lead into a big halftime advantage.
DeVauntaye Parker ran for 97 yards on seven carries scoring two touchdowns. Caleb Hueman added 76 yards and a score on just three attempts.
Parker Schultz had a 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Trent Weber added a 26-yard score on the ground.
Tyler Werner was 6-for-10 for 70 yards passing and Ryan Kahl completed 3-of-6 passes for 32 yards. Dylan Boecker caught four passes for 41 yards.
Jed Ogea had a 80-yard kickoff return to open the second half.
Josh Boettcher and Ogea added sacks on the defensive side of the ball.
Menomonie had 21 first downs and 403 yards of offense.
The Mustangs (5-0, 3-0) host Hudson on Friday.
Elk Mound 41, Durand 14At Durand, the Mounders scored 35 points in the first half of rout over the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Elk Mound scored twice in the first quarter before adding three scores in the second.
Blaze Todd carried the ball 26 times for 243 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Elk Mound offense.
Avery Kaanta ran the ball for 111 yards on 12 touches with a score.
Nate Lew led the defense with eight tackles. Chase Rhude added six and Ethan Levra and Gabe Moschkau each had five.
Elk Mound (3-2, 2-1) hosts Colfax on Friday.
