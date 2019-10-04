SUPERIOR — The Menomonie football team was edged by Superior on Friday evening as the Spartans dealt the Mustangs their first loss in a 14-13 Big Rivers Conference contest.
Thomas Poplawski scored on a 8-yard run with 8:14 left in the game pulling Menomonie (6-1, 4-1) to within one, but the point after failed and the Mustangs were unable to make up the difference for the remainder of the contest.
Poplawski added a second quarter score that put Menomonie up by one, 7-6 with a minute left before the half.
Superior (6-1, 4-1) took the lead in the third on a 9-yard carry from Jarrett Gronski.
Poplawski ran the ball 10 times for 23 yards with Will Ockler adding 10 for 23. DeVauntaye Parker was held in check on six rushes for 10 yards.
Ryan Kahl rushed for 36 yards on 10 attempts and completed 9-of-14 passes for 78 yards.
Superior's Caden Stone ran for 51 yards and a touchdown to lead the Spartans.
In an evenly matched contest Superior held a 230-212 edge in offensive yards.
Menomonie plays at Rice Lake next Friday.
Durand 47, Colfax 6
At Durand, the Vikings dropped a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game to the Panthers.
The Vikings (1-6, 1-3) host Glenwood City next week.
Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0
At Mondovi, the Bulldogs were shutout by the Buffaloes in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4) host Durand next Friday.
