Prep Football: Sinz named new Menomonie head coach

Longtime Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda has retired after 32 seasons leading the program. Under LaBuda, Menomonie won five state championships and 22 Big Rivers Conference titles.
Sinz is a 2001 Menomonie High School graduate and is currently in his fourth season as head coach at fellow Big Rivers Conference school Eau Claire Memorial. Prior to leading the Old Abes, Sinz coached Mondovi for eight seasons and had one year as an assistant coach at Menomonie.
The hiring was approved by the Menomonie School District Board of Education on Monday evening. Sinz has been a special education teacher for 13 years and a football coach for 16 years. He earned his bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from UW-Eau Claire in 2006 and bachelor's degree in Special Education from UW-Stout in 2009 before attaining his Master's Degree from Viterbo University in 2014.
Sinz takes over the program from LaBuda, who led Menomonie to five state championships, 22 Big Rivers Conference championships and 31 consecutive trips to the playoffs.
