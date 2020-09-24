Prep Football Week 1 Conference Preview: Big games early in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

A conference-by-conference look at the first week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron on Friday night.
Prep sports teams this fall are having to work in some unusual circumstances.
Big Rivers
Games: Chi-Hi at River Falls, Menomonie at Hudson, New Richmond at Rice Lake
Breakdown: The Mustangs and Wildcats shared the league championship a season ago and both open with early tests. Menomonie opens the season at Hudson, a team that finished fourth in the standings a season ago and has perennially been one of the teams in the top-half of the Big Rivers standings. River Falls starts at home against a Cardinals squad returning many players from a young defense and all-conference running back Ben Steinmetz among others. Rice Lake hosts the league’s newest team for football in New Richmond, a program that won a share of the Middle Border Conference championship in 2019 during an 8-3 campaign that ended with a 35-13 loss in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs to Menomonie.
Game of the Week: Menomonie at Hudson
The Mustangs have won five in a row over the Raiders but the last two have been decided by eight points or fewer. Both teams bring back offensive firepower with Mustang running backs DeVauntaye Parker and Will Ockler and Raider back Hunter Danielson, but both teams graduated significant contributors on defense.
The Elk Mound football team is making the jump to the Cloverbelt Conference this season.
Cloverbelt
Games: Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild at Mondovi, Durand at Neillsville/Granton
Breakdown: Three new faces (Elk Mound, Mondovi, Durand) join the league this year, bringing track records of success to what is already a strong conference of competition. The only matchup of teams in the league from a year ago takes place in Stanley as the Orioles host Fall Creek at Oriole Park. Elk Mound is welcomed to the Cloverbelt with a home matchup against defending league champion Eau Claire Regis while 2019 Dunn-St. Croix champion Mondovi hosts Osseo-Fairchild and Durand plays at Neillsville/Granton.
Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
The Mounders bring back experience in the trenches and that might will be tested against a Rambler team that excels at running the ball. Second team all-conference running back Gus Thiesen ran for 574 yards and 16 touchdowns while David Haselwander added 382 yards and a pair of scores in 2019 for a Rambler run game that loves to spread the wealth. Elk Mound running back Avery Kaanta had 236 rushing yards and three scores and receiver Ben Heath led the team with 369 receiving yards on 16 catches and two scores for the Mounders a season ago.
A lot will be new in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference for football this fall.
The Boyceville football team will have many new players on the gridiron this fall.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Turtle Lake, Boyceville at Colfax, Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City, Spring Valley at Glenwood City
Breakdown: The conference’s four new teams are matched up against each other while the other four mainstays square off. The Hornets and Lakers each will have different teams this fall after heavy graduations while the Warriors make the trip south to face the Wolves. The Bulldogs lock up with the Vikings in Colfax and the Cardinals make the short trip north to face the Hilltoppers in another battle of league mainstays.
Game of the Week: Cadott at Turtle Lake
Cadott (Cloverbelt) and Turtle Lake (Lakeland) were newcomers from other conferences and like the other teams have their sights set on competing for a league crown in a league with large-unfamiliar foes. Both teams will have to find new contributors after being hit hard by graduations, but a victory would go a long way to building confidence for either in what looks to be a tight conference battle for position across the standings.
