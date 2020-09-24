Prep Football Week 1 Conference Preview: Big games early in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

Breakdown: The Mustangs and Wildcats shared the league championship a season ago and both open with early tests. Menomonie opens the season at Hudson, a team that finished fourth in the standings a season ago and has perennially been one of the teams in the top-half of the Big Rivers standings. River Falls starts at home against a Cardinals squad returning many players from a young defense and all-conference running back Ben Steinmetz among others. Rice Lake hosts the league’s newest team for football in New Richmond, a program that won a share of the Middle Border Conference championship in 2019 during an 8-3 campaign that ended with a 35-13 loss in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs to Menomonie.