Prep Football Week 1 Conference Preview: Interesting nonconference matchups easy to find

A conference-by-conference look at the first week of the prep football season as 11-man teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week for openers with 8-man action starting next week.
Big Rivers
Games: Holmen at Chi-Hi (Thursday), Eau Claire North at La Crosse Central (Thursday), Sun Prairie at Hudson, River Falls at Menomonie, Medford at Rice Lake, New Richmond at St. Croix Central, Superior at Ellsworth
Breakdown: Week one of nonconference play features a pair of Thursday games before six games on Friday.
Game of the Week: River Falls at Menomonie
A game that often carried plenty of Big Rivers title impact during River Falls' final few years in the conference, now a nonconference matchup still offers plenty of intrigue between two perennially solid teams. Both teams also have new coaches for the 2021 season as Mike Sinz takes over as coach of his alma mater Menomonie after the retirement of longtime coach Joe LaBuda and Ryan Scherz takes over leading the Wildcats.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford, Fall Creek at Altoona, Colby at Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland, Durand at Spring Valley, Eleva-Strum at Mondovi
Breakdown: Week one of nonconference play features plenty of interesting matchups including a renewal of three former Cloverbelt rivalries and some other matchups of talented teams from a season ago.
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Cadott
One of three matchups featuring former Cloverbelt teams, the Orioles and Hornets will matchup for the first time since 2019. Both teams return plenty of skill position players including veteran quarterbacks under center.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Glenwood City at Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (Thursday), Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville, Colfax at Whitehall, Durand at Spring Valley, Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City, Cameron at Clear Lake and Webster at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: Two days of nonconference action open the season for the Dunn-St. Croix with plenty of home matchups for the teams.
Game of the Week: Durand at Spring Valley
One former Dunn-St. Croix team (Durand) returns to square off with the defending conference champion (Spring Valley) in a battle of strong programs.