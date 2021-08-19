Prep Football Week 1 Conference Preview: Interesting nonconference matchups easy to find

A conference-by-conference look at the first week of the prep football season as 11-man teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week for openers with 8-man action starting next week.

Big Rivers

Games: Holmen at Chi-Hi (Thursday), Eau Claire North at La Crosse Central (Thursday), Sun Prairie at Hudson, River Falls at Menomonie, Medford at Rice Lake, New Richmond at St. Croix Central, Superior at Ellsworth

Breakdown: Week one of nonconference play features a pair of Thursday games before six games on Friday.

Game of the Week: River Falls at Menomonie

A game that often carried plenty of Big Rivers title impact during River Falls' final few years in the conference, now a nonconference matchup still offers plenty of intrigue between two perennially solid teams. Both teams also have new coaches for the 2021 season as Mike Sinz takes over as coach of his alma mater Menomonie after the retirement of longtime coach Joe LaBuda and Ryan Scherz takes over leading the Wildcats.

Cloverbelt