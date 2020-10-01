Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Cloverbelt features state-ranked battle

A conference-by-conference look at the second week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Hudson at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Menomonie, River Falls at Rice Lake
Breakdown: The three victors from week one hit the road this week as they look to stay unbeaten. The Raiders are fresh off a 30-23 victory against Menomonie and face a Cardinals squad that has won its last two meetings in the series while the Mustangs host a Division 3 playoff rematch with the Tigers and the Wildcats play in Rice Lake.
Game of the Week: New Richmond at Menomonie
The conference’s newest team started the season on the winning path with a 28-27 victory at Rice Lake and now faces a team it saw a year ago in Menomonie. The Mustangs beat the Tigers 35-13 in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs last season. Running back DeVauntaye Parker ran for 87 yards, Will Ockler added 32, and Brock Thornton snagged three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs in that win.
Cloverbelt
Games: Neillsville/Granton at Stanley-Boyd, Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi, Fall Creek at Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild at Durand
Breakdown: Two week one winners clash when the Ramblers meet the Buffaloes, while unbeaten Stanley-Boyd and Durand look to improve to 2-0 when they host Neillsville/Granton and Osseo-Fairchild, respectively and Elk Mound and Fall Creek each aim for their first win of the young season.
Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi
One of the marquee matchups of the season in the Chippewa Valley, the Ramblers and Buffaloes each advanced to the Division 6 state semifinals in 2019 where Eau Claire Regis defeated Abbotsford and Mondovi fell to eventual state champion Saint Mary’s Springs 13-0. Friday’s winner will have an early leg up in what should be a high-quality Cloverbelt Conference title race. Eau Claire Regis was ranked first in the first Associated Press small school poll of the season while Mondovi was ranked eighth.
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Games: Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, Turtle Lake at Boyceville, Colfax at Spring Valley, Glenwood City at Clear Lake
Breakdown: Week one’s Spring Valley at Glenwood City contest was canceled, so Friday marks the first game of the season for both squads as the Cardinals host Colfax and the Hilltoppers play on the road against the Warriors. The Bulldogs host the Lakers in a battle of 1-0 squads while the Wolves play at Cadott in a matchup of two winless teams.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Boyceville
The lone battle of 1-0 teams in week two, the Lakers and Bulldogs will look to parlay impressive performances from the first week into further success. The Bulldogs scored 26 points after halftime in a 34-0 win at Colfax where five different players — Ira Bialzik, Tate Downey, Nathan Stuart, Tyler Dormanen and Jacob Granley — each found the end zone. Turtle Lake trailed at halftime 15-8 to Cadott, but scored twice in the second half on a pair of Blake Thill touchdown runs to prevail over the Hornets 20-15.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa and Dunn County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
New Richmond at Menomonie football 11-1-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!