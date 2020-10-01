Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Cloverbelt features state-ranked battle

Breakdown: Two week one winners clash when the Ramblers meet the Buffaloes, while unbeaten Stanley-Boyd and Durand look to improve to 2-0 when they host Neillsville/Granton and Osseo-Fairchild, respectively and Elk Mound and Fall Creek each aim for their first win of the young season.

Game of the Week: Eau Claire Regis at Mondovi

One of the marquee matchups of the season in the Chippewa Valley, the Ramblers and Buffaloes each advanced to the Division 6 state semifinals in 2019 where Eau Claire Regis defeated Abbotsford and Mondovi fell to eventual state champion Saint Mary’s Springs 13-0. Friday’s winner will have an early leg up in what should be a high-quality Cloverbelt Conference title race. Eau Claire Regis was ranked first in the first Associated Press small school poll of the season while Mondovi was ranked eighth.

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Games: Elmwood/Plum City at Cadott, Turtle Lake at Boyceville, Colfax at Spring Valley, Glenwood City at Clear Lake