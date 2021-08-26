Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Nonconference action wraps up with key contests

Breakdown: The final week of nonconference play in the Cloverbelt includes some matchups of familiar foes as well as some new matchups.

Game of the Week: Prescott at Durand

The Cardinals and Panthers were each impressive to start the season as Prescott opened with a 33-0 shutout of Spooner and Durand routed reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Pittsville, Boyceville at Cameron, Colfax at Eleva-Strum, Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli, Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, Glenwood City at Barron, Clear Lake at Webster, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley

Breakdown: Three of the eight Dunn-St. Croix teams started the season with victories (Boyceville, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake) while the other five look to get on the winning track before conference action begins.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli

The lone matchup of week one winners, the Lakers make the long trip east to face the Cardinals. Turtle Lake blanked Webster 30-0 in its opening win while Pacelli routed Weyauwega-Fremont 33-7.