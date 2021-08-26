Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Nonconference action wraps up with key contests

The prep football season is in full swing as eight-man squads open play and 11-man programs wrap up nonconference competition with league games on the horizon.
Big Rivers
Games: Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest (Thur.), La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North (Thur.), Menomonie at Holmen, La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson at River Falls, Rice Lake at Northwestern, New Richmond at Somerset, Superior at Stevens Point
Breakdown: The second week of nonconference action is across spread across two days with a pair of Thursday games before six matchups on Friday.
Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest
Three of the eight matchups involve teams that both won matchups in week one with the Cardinals and Evergreens each scoring impressive opening wins last week. Chippewa Falls routed Holmen 40-0 and D.C. Everest earned a 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble. The matchup between the Cardinals and Evergreens is the first between the programs since 2004.
Cloverbelt
Games: Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound, Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, Neillsville/Granton at Loyal, Prescott at Durand, Mondovi at Osceola, Augusta at Fall Creek, Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)
Breakdown: The final week of nonconference play in the Cloverbelt includes some matchups of familiar foes as well as some new matchups.
Game of the Week: Prescott at Durand
The Cardinals and Panthers were each impressive to start the season as Prescott opened with a 33-0 shutout of Spooner and Durand routed reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Pittsville, Boyceville at Cameron, Colfax at Eleva-Strum, Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli, Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, Glenwood City at Barron, Clear Lake at Webster, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley
Breakdown: Three of the eight Dunn-St. Croix teams started the season with victories (Boyceville, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake) while the other five look to get on the winning track before conference action begins.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli
The lone matchup of week one winners, the Lakers make the long trip east to face the Cardinals. Turtle Lake blanked Webster 30-0 in its opening win while Pacelli routed Weyauwega-Fremont 33-7.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Any stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.