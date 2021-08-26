 Skip to main content
Prep Football Week 2 Conference Preview: Nonconference action wraps up with key contests
Prep Football

Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound football 11-19-20

Elk Mound's Avery Kaanta runs for yardage during a game against Saint Croix Falls on Nov. 19, 2020 in Elk Mound.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The prep football season is in full swing as eight-man squads open play and 11-man programs wrap up nonconference competition with league games on the horizon.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest (Thur.), La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North (Thur.), Menomonie at Holmen, La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson at River Falls, Rice Lake at Northwestern, New Richmond at Somerset, Superior at Stevens Point

Breakdown: The second week of nonconference action is across spread across two days with a pair of Thursday games before six matchups on Friday.

Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at D.C. Everest

Three of the eight matchups involve teams that both won matchups in week one with the Cardinals and Evergreens each scoring impressive opening wins last week. Chippewa Falls routed Holmen 40-0 and D.C. Everest earned a 42-20 win over Green Bay Preble. The matchup between the Cardinals and Evergreens is the first between the programs since 2004.

Cloverbelt

Games: Marathon at Stanley-Boyd, Saint Croix Central at Elk Mound, Altoona at Osseo-Fairchild, Neillsville/Granton at Loyal, Prescott at Durand, Mondovi at Osceola, Augusta at Fall Creek, Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: The final week of nonconference play in the Cloverbelt includes some matchups of familiar foes as well as some new matchups.

Game of the Week: Prescott at Durand

The Cardinals and Panthers were each impressive to start the season as Prescott opened with a 33-0 shutout of Spooner and Durand routed reigning Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Pittsville, Boyceville at Cameron, Colfax at Eleva-Strum, Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli, Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor, Glenwood City at Barron, Clear Lake at Webster, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spring Valley

Breakdown: Three of the eight Dunn-St. Croix teams started the season with victories (Boyceville, Clear Lake, Turtle Lake) while the other five look to get on the winning track before conference action begins.

Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli

The lone matchup of week one winners, the Lakers make the long trip east to face the Cardinals. Turtle Lake blanked Webster 30-0 in its opening win while Pacelli routed Weyauwega-Fremont 33-7.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Any stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls0-0 1-0
Menomonie0-01-0
New Richmond0-01-0
Rice Lake0-01-0
Eau Claire Memorial    0-00-1
Eau Claire North0-00-1
Hudson  0-00-1
Superior0-00-1

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls 40, Holmen 0

La Crosse Central 46, Eau Claire North 0

Friday's Games

Sun Prairie 48, Hudson 7

Menomonie 28, River Falls 6

Rice Lake 38, Medford 6

New Richmond 24, Saint Croix Central 14

Ellsworth 50, Superior 22

La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand0-01-0
Eau Claire Regis0-01-0
Elk Mound0-01-0
Mondovi0-01-0
Stanley-Boyd0-01-0
Fall Creek0-00-1
Neillsville/Granton   0-00-1
Osseo-Fairchild    0-00-1

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Eau Claire Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford 10

Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18

Colby 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Durand 33, Spring Valley 14

Elk Mound 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Mondovi 72, Eleva-Strum 6

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville0-01-0
Clear Lake0-01-0
Turtle Lake0-01-0
Cadott0-00-1
Colfax0-00-1
Elmwood/Plum City   0-0  0-1
Glenwood City   0-00-1
Spring Valley0-0

0-1

Thursday's Game

Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 51, Glenwood City 28

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Durand 33, Spring Valley 14

Boyceville 47, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Pepin/Alma 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Clear Lake 20, Cameron 6

Turtle Lake 30, Webster 0

Whitehall 47, Colfax 8

