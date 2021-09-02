Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Big matchups open league play for 11-man squads

This week marks the first for conference play among 11-man teams while eight-man squads move closer to beginning league play.
Big Rivers
Games: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake at Hudson
Breakdown: The Cardinals host the Mustangs in a battle of unbeatens while the 2-0 Tigers head for Carson Park to face the winless Old Abes and Rice Lake squares off with Hudson with the winner getting back over the .500 mark. Friday’s Eau Claire North at Superior has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for the Huskies.
Game of the Week: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
One of the state’s longest running rivalries offers plenty of intrigue this season with both the Cardinals and Mustangs coming into the matchup unbeaten and state ranked.
Cloverbelt
Games: Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton (Thur.), Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild (Thur.), Durand at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Mondovi
Breakdown: Two Thursday and Friday games open the Cloverbelt season.
Game of the Week: Durand at Stanley-Boyd
Both teams are unbeaten, state ranked and looking sharp early in the season. The Panthers will lean on standout running back Simon Bauer while the Orioles will look to utilize their up-tempo speed attack on offense.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Boyceville, Clear Lake at Colfax, Spring Valley at Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: The unbeaten Bulldogs host the Hornets while five of the other league teams look to get above the .500 mark after 1-1 efforts in nonconference action.
Game of the Week: Cadott at Boyceville
The two teams played a tight matchup in 2020 with the Bulldogs earning a 16-8 win. The winner will an early solid win in their pocket for the league title race.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non county stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.