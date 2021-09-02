Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Big matchups open league play for 11-man squads

This week marks the first for conference play among 11-man teams while eight-man squads move closer to beginning league play.

Big Rivers

Games: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, New Richmond at Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake at Hudson

Breakdown: The Cardinals host the Mustangs in a battle of unbeatens while the 2-0 Tigers head for Carson Park to face the winless Old Abes and Rice Lake squares off with Hudson with the winner getting back over the .500 mark. Friday’s Eau Claire North at Superior has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for the Huskies.

Game of the Week: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

One of the state’s longest running rivalries offers plenty of intrigue this season with both the Cardinals and Mustangs coming into the matchup unbeaten and state ranked.

Cloverbelt

Games: Elk Mound at Neillsville/Granton (Thur.), Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild (Thur.), Durand at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Mondovi

Breakdown: Two Thursday and Friday games open the Cloverbelt season.