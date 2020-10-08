Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Unbeaten teams face sharp tests

A conference-by-conference look at the third week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.

Big Rivers

Games: Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Marshfield, New Richmond at Hudson

Breakdown: Through two weeks of the season, four of the league’s six teams sit at 1-1 with two facing off when New Richmond plays at Hudson while winless Rice Lake travels to Chippewa Falls. Menomonie’s previous game against River Falls was canceled, so the Mustangs now play at Marshfield.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Chi-Hi

The Cardinals look to build upon last week’s 17-14 victory over Hudson against the Warriors, a team that is winless but both losses came in one-score games.

Cloverbelt

Games: Mondovi at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Durand, Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)