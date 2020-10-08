 Skip to main content
Prep Football Week 3 Conference Preview: Unbeaten teams face sharp tests
Prep Football

New Richmond at Menomonie football 10-2-20

Menomonie's Ryan Kahl runs for yardage against New Richmond last Friday at Williams Stadium.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers

A conference-by-conference look at the third week of the prep football season as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.

Big Rivers

Games: Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Marshfield, New Richmond at Hudson

Breakdown: Through two weeks of the season, four of the league’s six teams sit at 1-1 with two facing off when New Richmond plays at Hudson while winless Rice Lake travels to Chippewa Falls. Menomonie’s previous game against River Falls was canceled, so the Mustangs now play at Marshfield.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Chi-Hi

The Cardinals look to build upon last week’s 17-14 victory over Hudson against the Warriors, a team that is winless but both losses came in one-score games.

Cloverbelt

Games: Mondovi at Elk Mound, Fall Creek at Durand, Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis (Sat.)

Breakdown: Two of the league’s three unbeaten teams meet on Saturday when the Ramblers host the Orioles. Durand is the other 2-0 team and they will host Fall Creek on Friday night while Elk Mound and Mondovi square off in a battle of 1-1 foes and Osseo-Fairchild welcomes Neillsville/Granton as both teams are looking for win number one.

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Two of the league’s perrenial contenders meet in another high profile matchup. The Ramblers are coming off an impressive 22-0 win against Mondovi while the Orioles outscored Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton by a combined 102-6 margin in early victories.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Glenwood City, Boyceville at Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake at Colfax, Clear Lake at Spring Valley

Breakdown: The league’s only 2-0 team Turtle Lake hits the road to play the winless Vikings while the DSC’s two 1-0 teams have firm tests as Glenwood City hosts Cadott and Spring Valley plays host to Clear Lake. Boyceville aims to bounce back from a 6-0 loss to Turtle Lake when it plays at Elmwood/Plum City.

Game of the Week: Clear Lake at Spring Valley

Two teams expected by many to contend for the league championship meet in an important matchup. The Cardinals showed no rust after their week one game was canceled in a 52-6 win over Colfax while Clear Lake is coming off a 27-14 loss to Glenwood City.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa and Dunn County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

