Prep Football Week 4 Conference Preview: Big Rivers, Dunn-St. Croix heavyweights clash

Important league matchups take place as the regular season approaches the halfway mark.

Big Rivers

Games: Hudson at Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake, Superior at New Richmond

Breakdown: Menomonie hosts Hudson as the two perrenial contenders renew their rivalry, Rice Lake looks to build off its impressive win over the Raiders and New Richmond seeks to stay unbeaten when it hosts the Spartans. Chippewa Falls’ contest at Eau Claire North has been canceled for COVID-19 concerns within the Huskies program.

Game of the Week: Hudson at Menomonie

Two of the perrenial top contenders in the conference year in and year out match up at Williams Stadium in Menomonie. The Mustangs are one of two remaining unbeaten teams (New Richmond) while the Raiders are looking to bounce back after a 33-12 loss against Rice Lake last week.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek, Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound, Neillsville/Granton at Durand, Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild