Prep Football Week 4 Conference Preview: Rivalries renewed in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt and Dunn-St. Croix

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, Hudson at Rice Lake, River Falls at New Richmond

Breakdown: Two of the conference’s one-loss teams meet in Menomonie while the winless Warriors host Hudson and unbeaten River Falls is at New Richmond.

Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

Always a destination game with more than 100 matchups all-time between the rivals, the Cardinals and Mustangs meet in Menomonie in a battle of teams each on two-game winning streaks.

Cloverbelt

Games: Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire Regis at Neillsville/Granton, Durand at Mondovi

Breakdown: The league’s two remaining unbeaten teams are on the road with the Ramblers and Panthers each playing teams coming off victories while the Orioles look to bounce back from a loss when they host the Mounders and the Crickets and Thunder meet in a battle of teams seeking their first win of the season.