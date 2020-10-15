Prep Football Week 4 Conference Preview: Rivalries renewed in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt and Dunn-St. Croix

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, Hudson at Rice Lake, River Falls at New Richmond
Breakdown: Two of the conference’s one-loss teams meet in Menomonie while the winless Warriors host Hudson and unbeaten River Falls is at New Richmond.
Game of the Week: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Always a destination game with more than 100 matchups all-time between the rivals, the Cardinals and Mustangs meet in Menomonie in a battle of teams each on two-game winning streaks.
Cloverbelt
Games: Elk Mound at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire Regis at Neillsville/Granton, Durand at Mondovi
Breakdown: The league’s two remaining unbeaten teams are on the road with the Ramblers and Panthers each playing teams coming off victories while the Orioles look to bounce back from a loss when they host the Mounders and the Crickets and Thunder meet in a battle of teams seeking their first win of the season.
Game of the Week: Durand at Mondovi
The Panthers and Buffaloes renew their rivalry from their days in the Dunn-St. Croix with the game carrying significant league standings implications. Durand is tied with Eau Claire Regis atop the standings while Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd are one game back.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Clear Lake, Boyceville at Glenwood City, Colfax at Elmwood/Plum City, Spring Valley at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: The conference’s two remaining unbeatens meet in Turtle Lake while Cadott aims for its third win in a row at Clear Lake, Boyceville travels to Glenwood City in a rivalry matchup and the Vikings head south to face the Wolves.
Game of the Week: Spring Valley at Turtle Lake
The 3-0 Lakers and 2-0 Cardinals clash with the top spot in the standings on the line. Turtle Lake likes to put the ball in the air (quarterback Toby Kahl has 411 passing yards and six touchdowns through three games) while Spring Valley is more of a running team (the Cardinals ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns last week against Clear Lake).
