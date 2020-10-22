Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: Key matchups atop Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Durand

Durand and Eau Claire Regis are tied atop the league standings at 4-0 with the Orioles one game back. The Panthers and Ramblers still have to play Nov. 6, but for that to be a battle of unbeatens Durand needs to take care of business against a tough Stanley-Boyd squad still looking to stay in the picture atop the standings.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Cadott at Spring Valley, Clear Lake at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake

Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals host the two-loss Hornets while second place Boyceville and Turtle Lake have home games against the Warriors and Wolves, respectively. Glenwood City has lost back-to-back games and heads for Colfax.

Game of the Week: Cadott at Spring Valley

Spring Valley's 42-0 win over Turtle Lake last week leaves the Cardinals as the conference's last unbeaten team. The next test for the team is a home matchup against a Cadott squad that has not allowed more than 20 points in a game thus far.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

