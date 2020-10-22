Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: Key matchups atop Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, Menomonie at Rice Lake, Hudson at River Falls (Sat., 4 p.m.)
Breakdown: The Cardinals aim to bounce back from last week's loss to Menomonie with a home date against New Richmond, Menomonie strives to run its win streak to four at Rice Lake and the Wildcats host the Raiders in a rare Saturday Big Rivers game.
Game of the Week: Hudson at River Falls
The Wildcats are the lone remaining unbeaten in the Big Rivers, but have been off the last two Friday's due to quarantine. Hudson lost to Chippewa Falls on Oct. 2 but has earned wins over New Richmond and Rice Lake in recent weeks.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Durand, Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Fall Creek, Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Breakdown: The unbeaten Panthers welcome the Orioles while the conference co-leading Ramblers play at Osseo. The Mounders aim to get back on the winning track when they host Neillsville/Granton and Mondovi travels to Fall Creek.
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Durand
Durand and Eau Claire Regis are tied atop the league standings at 4-0 with the Orioles one game back. The Panthers and Ramblers still have to play Nov. 6, but for that to be a battle of unbeatens Durand needs to take care of business against a tough Stanley-Boyd squad still looking to stay in the picture atop the standings.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Cadott at Spring Valley, Clear Lake at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake
Breakdown: The unbeaten Cardinals host the two-loss Hornets while second place Boyceville and Turtle Lake have home games against the Warriors and Wolves, respectively. Glenwood City has lost back-to-back games and heads for Colfax.
Game of the Week: Cadott at Spring Valley
Spring Valley's 42-0 win over Turtle Lake last week leaves the Cardinals as the conference's last unbeaten team. The next test for the team is a home matchup against a Cadott squad that has not allowed more than 20 points in a game thus far.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!