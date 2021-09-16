Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: League heavyweights meet in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

League leaders in the Big Rivers and Cloverbelt conferences face stiff tests this week during the fifth week of the prep football regular season.
Big Rivers
Games: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North at Menomonie, Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake at Superior
Breakdown: The two teams still unbeaten in league play (New Richmond, Rice Lake) hit the road while the Mustangs and Old Abes host league battles.
Game of the Week: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls
The Tigers are the only 4-0 team in the league and will head to Chippewa Falls to face a Cardinals team that was off last week after receiving a forfeit win over Eau Claire North.
Cloverbelt
Games: Durand at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound
Breakdown: The league's two unbeaten teams clash at Carson Park while the Orioles host the Buffaloes, Crickets travel to Neillsville and Thunder and Mounders battle for their first league win.
Game of the Week: Durand at Eau Claire Regis
The Ramblers and Panthers are both unbeaten, state ranked and talented in all phases. The winner will have an early inside line on the Cloverbelt Conference championship.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Turtle Lake at Cadott, Colfax at Boyceville, Glenwood City at Spring Valley, Elmwood/Plum City at Clear Lake
Breakdown: The league-leading Cardinals host the Hilltoppers while Boyceville looks to bounce back when it hosts the Vikings. The other four teams aim to get above the .500 mark in league play.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Cadott
Two teams looking to build on wins last week clash in a matchup that was a one-score battle in 2020.
NOTE: All non-area stats are courtesy of WisSports.net. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.