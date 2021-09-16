Prep Football Week 5 Conference Preview: League heavyweights meet in Big Rivers, Cloverbelt

League leaders in the Big Rivers and Cloverbelt conferences face stiff tests this week during the fifth week of the prep football regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire North at Menomonie, Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial, Rice Lake at Superior

Breakdown: The two teams still unbeaten in league play (New Richmond, Rice Lake) hit the road while the Mustangs and Old Abes host league battles.

Game of the Week: New Richmond at Chippewa Falls

The Tigers are the only 4-0 team in the league and will head to Chippewa Falls to face a Cardinals team that was off last week after receiving a forfeit win over Eau Claire North.

Cloverbelt

Games: Durand at Eau Claire Regis (Thur.), Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek at Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild at Elk Mound

Breakdown: The league's two unbeaten teams clash at Carson Park while the Orioles host the Buffaloes, Crickets travel to Neillsville and Thunder and Mounders battle for their first league win.