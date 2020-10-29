 Skip to main content
Prep Football Week 6 Conference Preview: Heavyweights clash in Big Rivers when Menomonie hosts River Falls
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20

Menomonie's Brock Thornton jumps for a catch against Chippewa Falls on Oct. 16 at Williams Stadium.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, River Falls at Menomonie, New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, Wisconsin Rapids at Hudson, Medford at Rice Lake

Breakdown: Only league game this week is between league teams and it’s a big one as the Mustangs host the Wildcats. The Cardinals hit the road to Marshfield while New Richmond plays an old Middle Border Conference foe, Hudson hosts Wisconsin Rapids and Rice Lake hosts state-ranked Medford.

Game of the Week: River Falls at Menomonie

The only league game of the week pits two one-loss teams against each other. Menomonie has won four in a row since an undermanned Mustang squad lost at Hudson in the opening week while the Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-20 defeat to Hudson.

Cloverbelt

Games: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, Durand at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Neillsville, Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant

Breakdown: Stanley-Boyd, Elk Mound and Neillsville all host home games. The Fall Creek/Eau Claire Regis game was canceled after Regis announced it was shutting down athletics until mid-November, so the Crickets are making the three-hour drive south to face Iowa-Grant.

Game of the Week: Durand at Elk Mound

The unbeaten Panthers meet an old Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe with the Mounders as Durand looks to stay perfect.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Boyceville at Cadott, Colfax at Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, Turtle Lake at Glenwood City

Breakdown: League leader Spring Valley has a home game against one-win Elmwood/Plum City while the two teams tied for second hit the road for tests as the Bulldogs play in Cadott and the Lakers head for Glenwood City. Clear Lake has lost three of its last four games and plays against Colfax.

Game of the Week: Boyceville at Cadott

The Bulldogs have a matchup on the horizon against Spring Valley but won’t get caught looking ahead versus a physical Cadott squad. Boyceville has won three in a row while the Hornets have lost their last two games.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Big RiversW-LW-L
Hudson4-14-1
Menomonie3-14-1
River Falls2-12-1
New Richmond2-22-2
Chippewa Falls2-32-3
Rice Lake0-50-5

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Marshfield

River Falls at Menomonie

New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville

Wisconsin Rapids at Hudson

Medford at Rice Lake

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand5-05-0
Eau Claire Regis5-05-0
Stanley-Boyd3-23-2
Mondovi3-23-2
Elk Mound2-32-3
Neillsville/Granton1-41-4
Osseo-Fairchild1-41-4
Fall Creek0-50-5

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Durand at Elk Mound

Mondovi at Neillsville/Granton

Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Spring Valley4-04-0
Boyceville4-14-1
Turtle Lake3-13-1
Glenwood City2-22-2
Cadott2-32-3
Clear Lake2-32-3
Elmwood/Plum City1-31-3
Colfax0-50-5

Friday's Games

Boyceville at Cadott

Colfax at Clear Lake

Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley

Turtle Lake at Glenwood City

