Prep Football Week 6 Conference Preview: Heavyweights clash in Big Rivers when Menomonie hosts River Falls

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.

Big Rivers

Games: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, River Falls at Menomonie, New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, Wisconsin Rapids at Hudson, Medford at Rice Lake

Breakdown: Only league game this week is between league teams and it’s a big one as the Mustangs host the Wildcats. The Cardinals hit the road to Marshfield while New Richmond plays an old Middle Border Conference foe, Hudson hosts Wisconsin Rapids and Rice Lake hosts state-ranked Medford.

Game of the Week: River Falls at Menomonie

The only league game of the week pits two one-loss teams against each other. Menomonie has won four in a row since an undermanned Mustang squad lost at Hudson in the opening week while the Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-20 defeat to Hudson.

Cloverbelt

Games: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, Durand at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Neillsville, Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant