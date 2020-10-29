Prep Football Week 6 Conference Preview: Heavyweights clash in Big Rivers when Menomonie hosts River Falls

A conference-by-conference look at this week’s prep football matchups as teams prepare to hit the gridiron this week.
Big Rivers
Games: Chippewa Falls at Marshfield, River Falls at Menomonie, New Richmond at Baldwin-Woodville, Wisconsin Rapids at Hudson, Medford at Rice Lake
Breakdown: Only league game this week is between league teams and it’s a big one as the Mustangs host the Wildcats. The Cardinals hit the road to Marshfield while New Richmond plays an old Middle Border Conference foe, Hudson hosts Wisconsin Rapids and Rice Lake hosts state-ranked Medford.
Game of the Week: River Falls at Menomonie
The only league game of the week pits two one-loss teams against each other. Menomonie has won four in a row since an undermanned Mustang squad lost at Hudson in the opening week while the Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season, a 31-20 defeat to Hudson.
Cloverbelt
Games: Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, Durand at Elk Mound, Mondovi at Neillsville, Fall Creek at Iowa-Grant
Breakdown: Stanley-Boyd, Elk Mound and Neillsville all host home games. The Fall Creek/Eau Claire Regis game was canceled after Regis announced it was shutting down athletics until mid-November, so the Crickets are making the three-hour drive south to face Iowa-Grant.
Game of the Week: Durand at Elk Mound
The unbeaten Panthers meet an old Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe with the Mounders as Durand looks to stay perfect.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Boyceville at Cadott, Colfax at Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City at Spring Valley, Turtle Lake at Glenwood City
Breakdown: League leader Spring Valley has a home game against one-win Elmwood/Plum City while the two teams tied for second hit the road for tests as the Bulldogs play in Cadott and the Lakers head for Glenwood City. Clear Lake has lost three of its last four games and plays against Colfax.
Game of the Week: Boyceville at Cadott
The Bulldogs have a matchup on the horizon against Spring Valley but won’t get caught looking ahead versus a physical Cadott squad. Boyceville has won three in a row while the Hornets have lost their last two games.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
