Prep Football Week 7 Conference Preview: Intriguing games in and out of conference for final week of regular season

Many conference titles are wrapped up while others look for wins to clinch their league crowns in the final week of the prep football regular season.
Big Rivers
Games: Hudson vs Muskego at Sauk Prairie, Ellsworth at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Wausau West
Breakdown: All nonconference games on the schedule as the Raiders and Warriors hit the road while the Tigers host an old Middle Border Conference foe. Menomonie had its previously scheduled nonconference game against Onalaska canceled earlier in the week and as of Thursday morning was still looking for a game to play.
Game of the Week: Hudson vs Muskego
The Raiders will travel south for a strong challenge in the form of the unbeaten and top-ranked Warriors in Sauk Prairie. Muskego finished first in the Classic Eight Conference standings while the Raiders were a Big Rivers best 4-1 in conference play.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, Cumberland at Durand
Breakdown: The two teams tied for third place in the league standings meet in Mondovi while Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild host league contests. Cumberland and Durand match up in a fun nonconference game after their previous opponents canceled for this week.
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi
The Orioles and Buffaloes last met on the gridiron a decade ago in the playoffs and Friday’s game will decide who finishes third in the league standings behind Eau Claire Regis and Durand.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Colfax at Cadott, Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City, Turtle Lake at Clear Lake, Spring Valley at Rib Lake/Prentice
Breakdown: The top-two teams in the league meet in Boyceville while the Hornets host the Vikings, the Wolves welcome the Hilltoppers and the Warriors host the nearby Lakers. The Spring Valley at Boyceville matchup has been canceled.
Game of the Week: Turtle Lake at Clear Lake
The Cardinals/Bulldogs matchup being canceled is a hit to the schedule, but the close-in-proximity Lakers and Warriors are two teams either at or above .500 that can still move up or down the league standings depending on the game’s result.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!