Prep Football Week 7 Conference Preview: Intriguing games in and out of conference for final week of regular season

Many conference titles are wrapped up while others look for wins to clinch their league crowns in the final week of the prep football regular season.

Big Rivers

Games: Hudson vs Muskego at Sauk Prairie, Ellsworth at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Wausau West

Breakdown: All nonconference games on the schedule as the Raiders and Warriors hit the road while the Tigers host an old Middle Border Conference foe. Menomonie had its previously scheduled nonconference game against Onalaska canceled earlier in the week and as of Thursday morning was still looking for a game to play.

Game of the Week: Hudson vs Muskego

The Raiders will travel south for a strong challenge in the form of the unbeaten and top-ranked Warriors in Sauk Prairie. Muskego finished first in the Classic Eight Conference standings while the Raiders were a Big Rivers best 4-1 in conference play.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi, Neillsville/Granton at Fall Creek, Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild, Cumberland at Durand