Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Intriguing rematches, new battles plenty
Prep Football

Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Intriguing rematches, new battles plenty

Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20

Menomonie's Kaleb Kazmarek boots a kick during a game against Chippewa Falls on Oct. 16 at Williams Stadium.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The playoffs start with intriguing playoff rematches and new matchups in the first round of the postseason.

Big Rivers

Games: Menomonie at Marshfield, D.C. Everest at Hudson, Ashland at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Medford

Breakdown: The Raiders and Tigers host matchups while Menomonie's game was moved to Marshfield and the Warriors hit the road to battle the Great Northern Conference champion Raiders. 

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Medford

The Warriors stunned the then-unbeaten Raiders in a 27-6 victory on Oct. 30 and Rice Lake will see them again. Rice Lake limited a powerful Medford team to just 91 rushing yards in the first meeting.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Colby, Spooner at Elk Mound, Neillsville/Granton at Stratford, Durand at Grantsburg, Mondovi at Onalaska Luther

Breakdown: The Mounders host the Rails while the conference's other four teams hit the road

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Colby

A longtime rivalry that was nixed after statewide conference realignment moved the Hornets out of the Cloverbelt is reignited as the Orioles battle Colby for the sixth time in the playoffs.

Dunn-St. Croix

Games: Webster at Boyceville, Unity at Spring Valley, Mosinee at Cadott

Breakdown: Several previously scheduled games were canceled with Boyceville and Spring Valley remaining as hosts for playoff games while the Hornets picked up a game against an old Cloverbelt foe.

Game of the Week: Unity at Spring Valley

The unbeaten Cardinals see a solid test in their playoff opener against the Eagles, a team on a three-game winning streak led by running back Brody Allen (556 rushing yards, nine touchdowns).

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa and Dunn County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

