Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Intriguing rematches, new battles plenty

The playoffs start with intriguing playoff rematches and new matchups in the first round of the postseason.

Big Rivers

Games: Menomonie at Marshfield, D.C. Everest at Hudson, Ashland at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Medford

Breakdown: The Raiders and Tigers host matchups while Menomonie's game was moved to Marshfield and the Warriors hit the road to battle the Great Northern Conference champion Raiders.

Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Medford

The Warriors stunned the then-unbeaten Raiders in a 27-6 victory on Oct. 30 and Rice Lake will see them again. Rice Lake limited a powerful Medford team to just 91 rushing yards in the first meeting.

Cloverbelt

Games: Stanley-Boyd at Colby, Spooner at Elk Mound, Neillsville/Granton at Stratford, Durand at Grantsburg, Mondovi at Onalaska Luther

Breakdown: The Mounders host the Rails while the conference's other four teams hit the road

Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Colby