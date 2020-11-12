Prep Football Week 8 Conference Preview: Intriguing rematches, new battles plenty

The playoffs start with intriguing playoff rematches and new matchups in the first round of the postseason.
Big Rivers
Games: Menomonie at Marshfield, D.C. Everest at Hudson, Ashland at New Richmond, Rice Lake at Medford
Breakdown: The Raiders and Tigers host matchups while Menomonie's game was moved to Marshfield and the Warriors hit the road to battle the Great Northern Conference champion Raiders.
Game of the Week: Rice Lake at Medford
The Warriors stunned the then-unbeaten Raiders in a 27-6 victory on Oct. 30 and Rice Lake will see them again. Rice Lake limited a powerful Medford team to just 91 rushing yards in the first meeting.
Cloverbelt
Games: Stanley-Boyd at Colby, Spooner at Elk Mound, Neillsville/Granton at Stratford, Durand at Grantsburg, Mondovi at Onalaska Luther
Breakdown: The Mounders host the Rails while the conference's other four teams hit the road
Game of the Week: Stanley-Boyd at Colby
A longtime rivalry that was nixed after statewide conference realignment moved the Hornets out of the Cloverbelt is reignited as the Orioles battle Colby for the sixth time in the playoffs.
Dunn-St. Croix
Games: Webster at Boyceville, Unity at Spring Valley, Mosinee at Cadott
Breakdown: Several previously scheduled games were canceled with Boyceville and Spring Valley remaining as hosts for playoff games while the Hornets picked up a game against an old Cloverbelt foe.
Game of the Week: Unity at Spring Valley
The unbeaten Cardinals see a solid test in their playoff opener against the Eagles, a team on a three-game winning streak led by running back Brody Allen (556 rushing yards, nine touchdowns).
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All-non Chippewa and Dunn County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!