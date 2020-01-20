BLOOMER — The Elk Mound girls basketball team made life tough late for Bloomer.
But the Blackhawks did just enough to pull out a 49-45 nonconference victory over the Mounders on Monday evening.
Elk Mound forced Bloomer into 26 turnovers during the contest as the Mounders cut a 15-point deficit in the second half to one with one minute and 51 seconds left after a 3-pointer from Tori Blaskowski. But the Blackhawks made three of their final four free throw attempts and kept the Mounders from getting any closer to earn the team's 11th straight victory.
"The first half I was really proud of the girls," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. "The second half we came out and got a little excited. What I told my girls in the locker room is we've got to take this game and learn from it and become a better team because of it.
"Elk Mound's press, that's something they hang their hat on and we struggled more than I feel like we should with it but again some of the girls haven't been in that position where they need to take the ball and so it was a really good learning experience and hopefully something we can move forward and work with."
Bloomer (12-2) had trouble with Elk Mound's full court press defense down the stretch as the Mounders mounted a rally. Elk Mound (7-3) went away from the press for a period of time in the second half after the Blackhawks broke it and earned some quick buckets. When the Mounders returned to their signature full court pressure, Elk Mound found more success.
"We were getting a little too aggressive with it," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said of his team's press early in the second half. "We were trapping the first dribble and getting beat on it so we started to be a little more patient with our trap, really let them commit to the dribble and we had a little bit more success with it that way."
Larissa Fossum led Bloomer with 13 points and pulled down five rebounds. Fossum was also a key component of Bloomer's press break when it had success, flashing to the middle of the court to help break the pressure.
"She's physically strong. She's physical as an athlete," coach Seibel said of Fossum. "She's a power lifter and she also (plays) volleyball. They were putting a lot of pressure on our guards and she can physically go handle that contact. When they (Elk Mound) run and jump there's physicality that goes with breaking that so she's our go-to. She's going to go get the ball and she's not afraid.
"That ball means a lot to her and she's not going to let it go. No one's going to win a battle if there's a jump ball there. I would bet on her every time."
Leah Score added 11 points including three 3-pointers in the win.
Sophie Cedarblade scored 13 points and showed off the long-range marksmanship that won her the WIAA 3-Point Challenge last season. Cedarblade was 3 of 8 from 3-point range and was someone the Blackhawks knew they had to account for at all times.
"When she's hot she's hot so we've got to know where she's at," Seibel said of defending Cedarblade. "I know that they run special plays for her too so I'm just reminding my girls they've got a couple other guards that can really drive so we're worried about that, we've got to make sure we stay out on her and when she gets hot, you've got to know where she is all the time on the floor."
The Blackhawks limited the Mounders to just 11 points in the first half as Bloomer jumped out to a 22-11 lead. That advantage grew to 15 at 29-14 with less than 16 minutes to go after a basket from Fossum. But the Mounders started a rally from there, hitting three 3-pointers to help turn an 8-point deficit with 5:04 left into a 1-point hole at the 1:51 mark.
"I'm proud of our kids," Kongshaug said. "We battled back. We had a shot at the end and they played hard. Credit to Bloomer, they hung on. But it was a good game."
Score made two free throws with 32.4 seconds to go to push Bloomer to a 48-45 lead. The Mounders had a chance at the tie the shot didn't fall and Emma Seibel made a free throw with 6.1 seconds left to push the 'Hawks lead to four.
"I think we really struggled on the press but after a while we got things sorted out," Fossum said.
Bloomer's low-post trio of Fossum, Abby Iverson and Cayce Grambo found success near the basket against the Mounders. Iverson scored eight points off the bench and grabbed five rebounds while Grambo had four points and two assists.
"A lot of size," Kongshaug said of Bloomer's post players. "They've got about three girls that are tough post presences. So that provided challenges."
Bloomer lost two early-season contests to Dunn-St. Croix Conference foes with defeats at Colfax (64-47 on Nov. 26) and Durand (57-48 on Dec. 2) but since then the Blackhawks have not lost, winning 11 games in a row and being the second half of the Heart O'North Conference season in first place. The 'Hawks hit the road for two league games to round out the week, playing at Hayward on Tuesday and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.
"I think they have come a long way and sometimes you take a step backwards and you take those two steps forward," coach Seibel said of her team. "It's a learning experience for these ladies and it'll be good. We'll go back and watch some film on this one."
Elk Mound is tied for third in the Dunn-St. Croix with Mondovi and is back in action Thursday when the Mounders host league-leading Colfax.