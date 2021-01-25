Prep Girls Basketball: Colfax pulls away from Elk Mound, remains atop Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings

ELK MOUND — The final few weeks of the regular season will be busy for the Colfax girls basketball team.
But as teams hit the homestretch before the playoffs, a Vikings team that entered the year inexperienced seems to once again be rounding into top form.
Colfax maintained its position at the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings with a 54-38 win over Elk Mound on Monday evening, the seventh consecutive victory for the Vikings.
Madison Barstad led the Vikings (9-3, 9-1) with 13 points and Addisyn Olson added 10 as Colfax expanded upon a 32-25 halftime lead. It was a 9-0 run in the first half that put the Vikings ahead of Elk Mound (7-6, 7-3) for good, started by a 3-pointer from Barstad before a steal and layup from Jazmine Best and buckets from Abby Irwin and Rylee Parker made it 16-7 with 9:19 left until the half. Colfax held Elk Mound to 13 points in the second half.
"They know that defense is where it starts and I thought we made some real nice adjustments in the second half and we held them to 13 points and I was proud of the way they responded at halftime," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said.
Stella Rhude had a game-high 16 points for the Mounders, 12 coming in the first half.
An 8-0 run with a basket from Jasmine Paulus sandwiched between 3-pointers by Olson and Bailey Bradford helped the Vikings move their lead into double digits early in the second half. Tori Blaskowski's triple with 14:06 to go brought the Mounders back within single digits at 40-32. But the Vikings once again had a response with the next eight points as Barstad, Olson and Irwin contributed buckets to put the game out of reach.
"We struggled to defend them," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said of Colfax. "They did a nice job of moving the basketball, attacking the basket and we didn't make the adjustments. They're a good team. They played well."
Colfax has a one-game lead on Durand in the conference standings coming out of Monday's game, but with four more league games to go there is still much to be decided.
Sarauer took over the reigns of the Colfax program this year from longtime coach Joe Doucette, who stepped down as head coach after 30 years and is now an assistant coach for his daughter. The Vikings were 21-4 and went unbeaten in league play en route to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Division 4 regional title. The Vikings returned six letterwinners from last year's team, but zero starters. No matter, the new-look roster has gone to work and after starting the year 2-3 has not lost a game since the middle of December.
"We just take it one day at a time and that's what I tell the girls," Sarauer said. "In this scenario we're living in that's all you can do. Your not promised tomorrow so you work hard today and then you focus on the next day."
The Vikings have quickly developed another deep and talented squad. Nine different players scored in Monday's win.
"We just have a ton of kids who can play," Sarauer said. "At the start of the year we didn't have a ton of kids who had that varsity experience but hats off to each and every one of them because they've stepped up and shown that they're ready for this level. I've just been impressed with how hard they work in practice and how much they challenge each other."
The rest of Colfax's schedule has a home game with Glenwood City (Tuesday) and a road game at Mondovi (Friday) this week before road contests at Spring Valley (Monday) and second-place Durand (Feb. 4) to close the regular season. Mondovi dealt Colfax a 60-50 loss to open the season on Dec. 1 and the Vikings have earlier-season wins over the Hilltoppers, Cardinals and Panthers.
Like Colfax, the Mounders have been an improved team as the year has gone on. Even with Monday's loss, Elk Mound is 6-3 since the start of January with wins over fellow league contenders Mondovi (40-33 on Jan. 16) and Durand (36-31 on Jan. 18).
"We kept working and we're a young team," Kongshaug said of his team's improvement. "We kept working at practice and we've been taking some steps forward. We've still got a long way to go but we'll keep getting after it."
Elk Mound hosts Plum City/Elmwood on Tuesday before closing the week at Glenwood City on Friday. Next week brings road games at Boyceville (Feb. 1) and Amery (Feb. 2) before a home contest with Mondovi (Feb. 4) rounds out the regular season.