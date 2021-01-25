Prep Girls Basketball: Colfax pulls away from Elk Mound, remains atop Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings

"We struggled to defend them," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said of Colfax. "They did a nice job of moving the basketball, attacking the basket and we didn't make the adjustments. They're a good team. They played well."

Colfax has a one-game lead on Durand in the conference standings coming out of Monday's game, but with four more league games to go there is still much to be decided.

Sarauer took over the reigns of the Colfax program this year from longtime coach Joe Doucette, who stepped down as head coach after 30 years and is now an assistant coach for his daughter. The Vikings were 21-4 and went unbeaten in league play en route to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Division 4 regional title. The Vikings returned six letterwinners from last year's team, but zero starters. No matter, the new-look roster has gone to work and after starting the year 2-3 has not lost a game since the middle of December.

"We just take it one day at a time and that's what I tell the girls," Sarauer said. "In this scenario we're living in that's all you can do. Your not promised tomorrow so you work hard today and then you focus on the next day."

The Vikings have quickly developed another deep and talented squad. Nine different players scored in Monday's win.