Prep Girls Basketball: Colfax's Barstad named Dunn St-Croix Conference Player of the Year

Colfax junior Madison Barstad has been named the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year for her superb play on the court this season for the Vikings.

Barstad led the Vikings in scoring at 12.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals as Colfax took home the conference championship.

“Our go-to for pretty much everything,” Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said of Barstad. “Led us in scoring, rebounding and was second on the team in threes. When she played well, we played well. Great, hard-working kid who anyone would want on their team. Always put the team first.

“Deserving of her player of the year award because she was definitely the best player in the DSC this year and one of the top players in the area.”

She was joined on the first team by senior Addisyn Olson, who scored 6.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

“Our best defender, always guarded the other teams’ best guard,” Sarauer said of Olson. “(She) moves so well without the ball had a great senior year for us.”

The Colfax trio of senior Marissa Harmon and juniors Emilee Burcham-Scofield and Jazzy Best were each selected as honorable mentions.