MENOMONIE — Defense carried the day for the Chi-Hi girls basketball team.
The Cardinals opened up a double-digit first half lead and held off a late run by Menomonie in 48-38 victory for Chi-Hi on Thursday in Menomonie.
Chi-Hi (3-1, 2-0) went up by as much as 19 points about halfway through the second half but the Cardinals were scoreless over the final six minutes, 18 seconds.
Thanks to its defense it didn't matter.
"We got pretty sloppy in the end," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "We turned it over too much and credit to Menomonie they put on some good defense and pressure and that frazzled us a little bit but we were able to still play solid defense on our end."
The Mustangs (2-4, 1-1) held steady with the Cardinals over the opening stretch as Shelby Thornton's banked 3-pointer from the top of the key tied the game at nine apiece with 9:28 left in the first half. Then Chi-Hi took command with a 18-7 run over the final nine minutes of the half as it pushed its advantage to double digits.
"When we started we had a lot of open shots, a lot of shots in the lane that we missed," Bestul said. "I kept telling them if we play like that on defense we can afford to miss those type of shots. We were solid on D, (and) we boarded well."
Menomonie struggled to get clean looks and find driving lanes through much of the first half as the Chi-Hi defense locked in.
"They’re a complete ball club," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said of Chi-Hi. "There’s few teams in the area that can not only make you go crazy on how to defend them but trying to find ways to score with their length (is also challenging)."
Aaliyah McMillan's offensive rebound and put back pushed the Cardinals in front 45-26 with 7:44 left in the game. Emily Schwartz had an answer for Menomonie on the other end with a triple but Chi-Hi's Ava Fries connected from deep a short while after to keep the margin at 19. That would be the final points for the Cardinals as the Mustangs held Chi-Hi scoreless over the final 6:18.
"I think that’s been kind of a common trend with them, they keep competing," Harmon said of his players. "We try to get it ingrained that it doesn’t matter what the score says."
Menomonie slowly clawed its way back. Helen Chen made two shots from distance about a minute apart that made it a 48-37 game with 3:21 left. The defense for the Cardinals once again clamped down as Menomonie was unable to convert on another field goal the rest of the way.
Chi-Hi was led by Alexis Zenner with 12 points. McMillan had 10 points and Caelan Givens score all eight of her points in the first half. Fries and Savannah Hinke both had six.
"I think our junior class played really well tonight. We had a couple kids that stepped up tonight," Bestul said of Fries and Hinke.
Menomonie was led by Chen's game-high 13 points. Thornton added nine and Schwartz seven with Emma Mommsen at six.
Chi-Hi hosts nonconference opponent Onalaska on Tuesday.
"That’s good for us because we need to see that early so we can work on that kind of thing and get better at it," Bestul said of the adversity.
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie girls basketball 12-6-19
