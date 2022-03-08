Prep Girls Basketball Division 2 State: Menomonie program breaks through in first trip to state tournament

The Menomonie girls basketball program has been close before.

Saturday afternoon the Mustangs kicked the door down by punching their ticket to state for the first time in convincing fashion with a 56-44 win Division 2 sectional championship victory over Lakeland in Hayward.

Menomonie (25-3) advances to next week's Division 2 state tournament the Resch Center in Green Bay where the Mustangs have earned a No. 4 seed and will face top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame at 1:35 p.m.

The Big Rivers Conference champion Mustangs started the sectional title game strong, using a 17-3 run early to take control with a 33-14 lead heading into halftime. Four players finished in double figures for the Mustangs, led by 17 points from senior Emma Mommsen. Shelby Thornton added 12 points and Mary Berg and Sammy Jacobsen each scored 10 points in the victory.

Menomonie advanced to the sectional finals with a 65-42 win over Rice Lake on Thursday in River Falls. Mommsen led the Mustangs in the win with 16 points and Thornton added 14 as Menomonie won the rubber match against its Big Rivers foe.

The Mustangs started the playoffs with sizable wins over New Richmond and La Crosse Central in regional competition. The Menomonie program was a game away from state in 2017 and advanced to the sectionals a year later but Saturday's win marks the first time the Mustangs will compete at state and Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said the team's success has been the talk of the town.

“The town’s buzzing. There’s a good buzz, a lot of happy people," Harmon said during a statewide media conference on Sunday evening. "It couldn’t have happened to a better group of girls. You get to see these kids come through. I taught them in the lower levels, when they were in middle school I was their teacher so to see these girls grow into what they’ve become it’s pretty special to be a part of it and be able to work with them each and every day.”

The 2021-22 season has one this year's team has been building towards for several years. Seniors Thornton, Mommsen, Helen Chen, Bella Jacobsen, Lauren Berg and Cece Behrend have led the way, according to Harmon. Many saw varsity time as freshmen on a team that finished 16-6 and advanced to the Division 2 regional finals. As sophomores more was put on their plate as the team finished 9-15 before improving to 10-9 in a COVID-19 altered 2020-21 campaign.

“They’re just complete grinders," Harmon said of the seniors. "They’re a group that a couple of them were thrown in as freshmen – we had a pretty good team their freshmen year – but we didn’t have a lot of depth after our senior class. So they were thrown into the fire then and had a lot of success because they were a part of a group of seniors that year and then the following year it was all on them and they learned real fast how good the Big Rivers can be. So to see them keep battling through, work on the things they need to work on and to get to this point is pretty special to them.

"I just appreciate how they treat everyone else. They were treated really well as they were coming through our program and they’ve done the same thing.”

This season the Mustangs have looked the part of an experienced and talented squad. Menomonie lost two of its first three games of the season with nonconference losses to Brookfield East and South Milwaukee early on at a tournament in Beaver Dam. Brookfield East is a state qualifier in Division 1 while South Milwaukee went 21-5 this season.

Since then the Mustangs have had one hiccup — a 50-46 loss at Rice Lake on Jan. 21 — in earning Menomonie's first Big Rivers championship since 2010 and just its second since 1987.

Menomonie opens the Division 2 state tournament with defending Division 2 state champion Green Bay Notre Dame. The Tritons (27-1) are on a 26-game winning streak entering state after beating Beaver Dam 53-44 in Saturday's sectional championship game. Green Bay Notre Dame lost its second game of the season to Division 1 state qualifier Appleton East 63-45 and has won each game since including an 18-0 effort in Fox River Classic competition to win the league title.

Sophomore forward Gracie Grzesk scored a team-high 16.4 points per game for the Tritons entering sectional competition and is one of four players to score in double digits for Notre Dame. Senior Sarah Hardwick (12.4 PPG), sophomore Trista Fayta (11.4 PPG) and junior Hope Barington (10.8 PPG) are also among the leading scorers for a deep and talented Notre Dame squad.

“They’re really, really good. The tape doesn’t lie," Harmon said of Green Bay Notre Dame. "The basketball teams on that part of the state are dynamite. You look at their nonconference and their conference schedule it’s brutal and they came out of it with a 27-1 record. They’re really good. (Head coach) Sara (Rohde) does a tremendous job with them over there and the film doesn’t lie when you watch it. They’re going to be a lot of challenges for us. The nice part of it is we’ve got a group that we’re going to go in and play. We’re going to try to play our style of basketball with them as long as we can and see what the outcome is.”

Defensively the Tritons have allowed 35.7 points per game entering the state tournament and have allowed at least 60 points just once since the beginning of January.

“It’s something we practice quite often," Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said of her team's defense. "We like to play up-tempo and make it a full court game and I guess I’m just a big believer that if you’re not playing well offensively you need to find a way to get stops in games in order to win games. If you can’t score and you can’t stop teams that’s a bad combination. We really push the defense and we believe that generates our offense which is why we really get after it in the press and even the half court where it’s something we do take pride in.”

The winner of Friday's Menomonie/Notre Dame contest will advance to Saturday night's Division 2 state championship game to face the winner of the Reedsburg/Pewaukee semifinal for the title.

“I think we’re up for it," Harmon said of facing the defending state champion. "The girls are super excited for it. They’re the defending state champs and we’ll see what we can do with that.”

