Prep Girls Basketball Division 2 State Semifinals: Green Bay Notre Dame pulls away from Menomonie

GREEN BAY — 'We fought them as long as we could'.

Those were the poignant words of Menomonie girls basketball coach Storm Harmon after his team hung tough before Green Bay Notre Dame pulled away to a 64-45 victory in the Division 2 state semifinals on Friday afternoon at the Resch Center.

The fourth-seeded Mustangs gave the top-seeded Tritons all they could handle and then some for much of the contest before Notre Dame scored 18 of the final 21 points to pull away.

Mary Berg scored a team-high 12 points for the Mustangs (25-4) on four 3-pointers.

“They’re really good and we knew that going into it," Harmon said of facing Green Bay Notre Dame. "I think they found out we’ve got a pretty good team too. (I’m) incredibly proud of how our girls…we fought them as long as we could. They’ve had a very special season over there and we’ve had one over here. The way the girls handled our first (state) trip in school history, the way they inspired the community it’s pretty special. And then to come out and play – I’m not sure everyone had the same expectations we had – but we came in here trying to get a W and we fought with them as long as we could.

"(I'm) just really proud of the way our girls stepped up and battled with them.”

Menomonie was within two points with seven minutes and 27 remaining after a basket from Sammy Jacobsen. But the Mustangs went cold from the field from that point on with only three more points as a high-pressure attack by the Tritons started to take its toll.

“It wears on you and you could see it with our girls," Harmon said of Notre Dame's defense. "We had a couple ones we’d like back where we got a little undisciplined where our angled cut needed to be to be available. But they’re long, they’re quick, their rotations are crisp. They’re a very disciplined team and it shows on both sides because I think you see the full court pressure – and we give a little bit of that – but a lot of our work is going into halfcourt defense trying to stop them because they’re going to get a good look. That’s how they’re coached up – whether it’s off a backscreen or flex action – and the work that goes into trying to stop that contributes to the success in the full court.”

The Mustangs came out of the gate strong with seven of the first eight points in the first 1:05 to jump on the top-seeded Tritons quickly. Green Bay Notre Dame (28-1) took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Gracie Grzesk but the Mustangs stayed within striking distance until the final stretch of the game.

Hope Barington led the defending champion Tritons with 13 points and was one of five Notre Dame players to score at least nine points. Trista Fayta and Grzesk scored 12 points each, Sydney Whitehouse had 10 points and Peyton Musial scored nine points off the bench.

Menomonie was hit with foul trouble as Helen Chen, Emma Mommsen and Sammy Jacobsen each finished with at least four. Mommsen and Chen each picked up their fourth fouls early in the second half with Chen fouling out in the closing minutes.

“We haven’t been in much foul trouble this season especially with Mo - our big Emma Mommsen – and those are two first team (all-conference) kids that weren’t on the floor for a large portion of the time," Harmon said. "Mo was a big focus point for us on offense so our gameplan kind of changed.”

Green Bay Notre Dame took advantage of those opportunities at the free throw line, finishing 20-for-27 from the charity stripe including a 13-for-17 effort in the first half.

The Tritons will face Pewaukee in Saturday evening's state championship game after the Pirates routed Reedsburg in the other semifinal.

Mommsen scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked eight shots in 26-plus minutes on the floor while Chen scored three points and had two steals. The sophomore Berg was 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

“I just love this team so much,” Berg said, “to be able to play our last game at state was amazing.”

Menomonie was playing at state for the first time in program history after advancing with a 56-44 sectional championship win over Lakeland Union on March 5. The Mustangs won the Big Rivers Conference championship during the regular season and had won 12 games in a row entering Friday.

The Mustangs graduate a large and influential six-player senior class of Shelby Thornton, Mommsen, Chen, Bella Jacobsen, Lauren Berg and Cece Behred, players who have been a key part of the program over the last several seasons and ultimately led the Mustangs to a place they had never been before.

“They’re good at basketball (but) they’re great human beings," Harmon said of his team. "I’m pretty excited knowing as a teacher knowing we’ve got a bunch of young women entering the world pretty soon and lead us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.