COLFAX — After taking care of Glenwood City 77-33 in a regional semifinal game on Friday night, the Colfax girls used their height advantage to score from close range while hitting 11 3-point shots against the Cameron Comets to earn their third consecutive Division 4 regional championship with a 84-59 win on Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings (18-4) advance to play Saint Croix Falls in the sectional semifinals on Thursday in Somerset.
Savannah Henricks started things off with a bang, hitting the first of her three triples just 20 seconds into the game and with help by two treys from Alyssa Dachel, another by Kameri Meredith and shots in the paint by Henricks and Meredith. The Vikings stormed to an 18-2 lead and never allowed the Comets to get closer then nine points the rest of the game. Colfax led 30-21 midway through the first half before Dachel, Meredith and Henricks each canned a trey to go up 46-25. Then, Rachel Scharlau and Henricks scored from close range followed by a buzzer beater triple by Dachel for a 53-26 halftime lead.
Colfax pounded the inside for most of the second half, drawing plenty of fouls by the Comets and they took advantage by hitting most of their free throw attempts. Meredith went seven for eight from the line and Henricks was five of six to help finish things off.
Meredith led all scorers with 30 points while Henricks had 27 and Dachel scored 12.
Colfax routed the Hilltoppers in Friday’s semifinal. Henricks scored 14 points to lead Colfax. Dachel had 13 and Rachel Scharlau added nine with Madison Barstad at eight. Colfax lead 47-14 at the half. Dalanie Fayerweather led Glenwood City (7-16) with five points.
Saint Croix Falls (21-2) won the West Lakeland Conference during the regular season and defeated Unity 51-42 to win their regional championship on Saturday. The Saints are led offensively by 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Olivia Miron (15.3 points per game) and sophomore guard Emily McCurdy (13.4 PPG). The winner of Thursday’s matchup advances to Saturday evening’s sectional final game at Eau Claire Memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.