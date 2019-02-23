The Menomonie girls basketball had its season come to a conclusion with a 56-37 loss to River Falls in a Division 2 regional final contest on Saturday at Menomonie.
River Falls' duo of Bailey Reardon and Kylie Strop combined for 43 points leading the Wildcats (11-11) past the Mustangs and onto a sectional semifinal with top-seeded Onalaska, which defeated New Richmond on Saturday.
"They were the aggressor most of the game," Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said of River Falls. "We didn’t do a very good job getting on bodies right away, but I think we got ourselves going a little too fast and then trying to do too much at a given time and that left openings (for River Falls)."
Menomonie (16-6) had earned two regular season victories over River Falls prior to the playoff loss. The Mustangs won a Dec. 13, 2018 matchup 73-62 and got 58-55 win on Feb. 1. Menomonie had advanced to the regional final with a 58-45 win over Holmen on Friday.
"We feel we haven’t played a really complete game against Menomonie," River Falls coach Ian Sticht said. "The difference tonight was defensively I thought we did a great job of getting into gaps and we made them settle for some shots I didn’t think were comfortable shots and they didn’t hit shots."
Menomonie trailed by seven at the break and each time it looked like they were ready to break out on offense and climb back into the game, River Falls responded.
Lexi Johnson drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six in the first minute of the second half, but Strop hit a triple on the other side of the court and added another basket in the paint shortly after.
Kylie Mogen converted an and-one opportunity to get back within eight, but this time Reardon responded for the Wildcats. She went on to score the next eight points for River Falls as it built a 12-point margin with 13 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the game.
Strop and Reardon scored the first 15 points for the Wildcats in the second half and had 28 of the 33 points scored by River Falls after the break.
"They’ve had consistent scoring all season long which has be huge for us," Sticht said of Reardon and Strop. "We expect that from them, we know we’re going to be successful when their consistency comes forth. Some other players (stepped up) as well maybe not as many points but made some big baskets for us. That was probably the difference in the game."
The Mustangs made it a 10-point game with 11:00 to play but the Wildcats scored the next nine points to go up 47-28.
"I think we got some good looks. Some nights they go down some nights they don’t," Harmon said. "At times our offense didn’t have great spacing so I think (shots) were more contested than they needed to be."
Both teams struggled from the opening tip getting solid looks on offense. Menomonie held a 4-2 advantage 3:25 in before Taylor Weick and Reardon each added buckets.
After a Mustang basket, River Falls scored seven consecutive points to lead 15-7. The Wildcats extended their advantage pushing their lead to 10 with just less than three minutes to play in the half. River Falls was on a 13-4 run since leading 8-7 but Menomonie scored on back-to-back possessions pulling back to within five.
Reardon continued her strong work on the offense glass by scoring in the final 10 seconds of the half as the Wildcats went into the locker room up seven.
"I think that’s an energy builder," Sticht said of the team's offensive rebounding. "Our goal was to slow the game down, control the tempo, not play really fast. In our half court (we) played really slow got good possessions and then we gave ourselves second chances."
Reardon led River Falls with 23 while Strop had 20. Weick added five for the Wildcats.
Menomonie got 16 points from Mogen and eight apiece from Johnson and Destiny Haldeman. Lexi Hastings added five.
The Mustangs graduate five seniors from the roster — Mogen, Johnson, Haldeman, Hastings and Clair Schoenberger — a group that were freshmen when Harmon took over as head coach.
"A bunch of girls that do it the right way in all facets,' Harmon said of the seniors. "You have an all-time leading scorer to a kid that doesn’t play a whole lot and they all are great teammates to one another. I think that’s one thing they left the girls that will be playing in the years to come is they did it the right way and know how to include everybody."
During their four years in the program the seniors helped Menomonie advance to two Division 2 sectionals including a sectional final contest in 2017.
"A group of seniors — two four-year starters — to get out of their (careers) with two sectional appearances, there hasn’t been a lot of history here in our program so for them to do what they did these last four years (they should) keep their heads held high," Harmon said. "It was fun. I was lucky to be a part of it."
