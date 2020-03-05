Prep Girls Basketball Division 4 Sectionals: Unity slows down Colfax in semifinals

CHETEK — The Colfax girls basketball team was in the spot it didn't want to be.
The Vikings cut a 14-point deficit in the second half to as few as five points before Unity closed out a 52-40 victory over Colfax on Thursday evening in a Division 4 sectional semifinal contest.
Colfax trailed 38-24 with 11 minutes and 35 seconds to go after a basket from Unity's Raegan Sorensen, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
"We were playing our best at the end," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "We had a hard time with that Sorensen kid and their overall size. We didn't want to play from behind and we were forced to most of the game and our kids tried hard. They always try hard but it seemed like we just spun our wheels and we just couldn't figure out...our shot selection was not as good as we were hoping but they were tough.
"They were more physical than they looked on tape and I give them a lot of credit. They outplayed us and they deserved to win."
The Vikings ate into the deficit by using 3-point shooting to get within striking distance. Addy Olson, Madison Barstad and Taylor Irwin each hit 3-pointers during a push that closed the gap to 43-38 with 5:02 to go.
The score remained that way for several minutes as the Vikings were unable to make baskets to further work into the deficit and the Eagles could not convert baskets to get some breathing room until Madison Strange's basket with 2:05 left increased the Unity lead to 45-38.
"At halftime I said that's the part of them is any run, they play through the runs," Unity coach Joe Tilton said of Colfax. "They're experienced enough to do that and I was a little worried about our team because we're not experienced at this playing through runs and we battled and we got it done."
Strange's bucket was the start of a 7-0 run over the next 1:39 to ice the win and send the Eagles to Saturday's sectional finals where they'll meet Melrose-Mindoro, who defeated Neillsville 50-25 in the other semifinal.
"It was a tournament atmosphere," Tilton said. "That's a heck of a team and they're very well coached. Joe Doucette is a well-respected coach in this state. He's in the hall of fame and he's got a hell of a program.
"His kids are good and we knew we had to play really well to beat them."
Kameri Meredith led Colfax with 13 points while Irwin and Barstad scored eight and seven points, respectively. The lengthy Eagles made life tough for the Vikings on offense with their 1-3-1 zone defense, something Tilton said the players have worked on for four years since it's the style of play he feels they play the best in.
"All our losses this year came to teams that were big and zoned us and I was a little bit worried about it," Doucette said of the Unity defense. "They were a little more physical than they looked when I seen them play. We've got no excuses, they outplayed us and I thought we were a basket away from really making it interesting there but we couldn't do it."
Sorensen pushed the Unity lead to nine near the end of the first half on an impressive sequence of plays that started with a basket, then grabbing a steal off the inbounds pass and turning that into another bucket while being fouled to extend Unity's lead to 25-16 with 2:01 left in the first half.
Unity led for the final 26:47 of the contest, but was never comfortable against a veteran Vikings team that advanced one game from the state tournament season ago.
Strange finished in double figures with 12 points for the Eagles, who will take aim at the program's first state tournament appearance when they meet the two-time Division 4 state runner-up Melrose-Mindoro on Saturday in Colfax.
The Vikings won a regional championship for the fourth year in a row after a 75-47 victory over Phillips on Saturday. Colfax won the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship during the regular season with an unblemished mark in league play.
Colfax graduates a strong and sizable senior class of Irwin, Morgan Schleusner, Jayna Bowe, Meredith, Josie Steinke, Olson, Saville Wilson and Rachel Scharlau, a group that has been in the middle of plenty of success on and off the court during their time at Colfax.
"We've got eight seniors and they've done a wonderful job in a lot of things, not just basketball and our program can't replace them guys I tell ya," Doucette said.