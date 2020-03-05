Prep Girls Basketball Division 4 Sectionals: Unity slows down Colfax in semifinals

"At halftime I said that's the part of them is any run, they play through the runs," Unity coach Joe Tilton said of Colfax. "They're experienced enough to do that and I was a little worried about our team because we're not experienced at this playing through runs and we battled and we got it done."

Strange's bucket was the start of a 7-0 run over the next 1:39 to ice the win and send the Eagles to Saturday's sectional finals where they'll meet Melrose-Mindoro, who defeated Neillsville 50-25 in the other semifinal.

"It was a tournament atmosphere," Tilton said. "That's a heck of a team and they're very well coached. Joe Doucette is a well-respected coach in this state. He's in the hall of fame and he's got a hell of a program.

"His kids are good and we knew we had to play really well to beat them."

Kameri Meredith led Colfax with 13 points while Irwin and Barstad scored eight and seven points, respectively. The lengthy Eagles made life tough for the Vikings on offense with their 1-3-1 zone defense, something Tilton said the players have worked on for four years since it's the style of play he feels they play the best in.